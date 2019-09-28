Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holder Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Boosted Position by $8.66 Million; Sun Communities (SUI) Shareholder Ironwood Investment Counsel Increased Position by $307,200

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Sun Communities (SUI) by 17.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The institutional investor held 16,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05M, up from 13,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Sun Communities for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $148.28. About 362,925 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q EPS 38c; 22/05/2018 – REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 06/03/2018 REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 24/04/2018 – MHI Announces Largest 50 Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operators; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED ATM OFFERING FOR UP TO $400M SHRS; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.56 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Rev $257.9M; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 127,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 8.05 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $551.03 million, up from 7.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $63.14. About 962,757 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE EXPECTS `GOOD’ 2019 AMID OTHER U.S. PROJECTS DELAYS; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CHENIERE CORPUS CHRISTI’S Ba3 RATING; OUTLOOK C; 18/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 18 (Table); 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE A TAX-FREE EXCHANGE TO CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS’ SHAREHOLDERS; 30/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Presenting at Conference May 14; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy to Amend and Upsize Its Existing $4.6B of Credit Facilities; 02/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 2 (Table); 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks; 30/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 30 (Table); 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – CONTINUE TO SEE “SIGNIFICANT” TAILWINDS IN GLOBAL LNG MARKET

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $15.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 597,882 shares to 15.53 million shares, valued at $993.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eqt Corp. (NYSE:EQT) by 904,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 854,390 shares, and cut its stake in Delek Us Holdings Inc..