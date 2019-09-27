Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holder Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has Decreased Its Stake as Stock Value Rose; Moon Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Dana (DAN) Position by $723,007

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Dana Incorporated (DAN) by 17.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 38,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.70% . The hedge fund held 250,235 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.99 million, up from 212,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dana Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.19. About 869,222 shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 09/03/2018 – GKN HOLDERS TO GET 47.25% OF SHR CAPITAL OF DANA; 30/04/2018 – Dana 1Q EPS 73c; 08/05/2018 – Dana Product Concepts for Jeep® Wrangler Put to Test in Utah Desert; 12/04/2018 – Dana Demonstrates Truck, All-Wheel Drive and Electric Gearbox Technologies during Winter Test in Arjeplog, Sweden, Upper Penins; 23/04/2018 – Dana Launches New Series of Brevini Winches to Improve Safety, Efficiency of Construction, Material-Handling Vehicles; 19/03/2018 – DANA INC – DUE TO IMPROVED MARKET CONDITIONS, SALES FROM NEW BUSINESS BACKLOG, 2018 SALES NOW EXPECTED TO GROW BY 10 PCT; 19/03/2018 – DANA YR SALES GUIDANCE INCREASED BY $300M TO $7.75 TO $8.05B; 09/03/2018 – DANA SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJUSTED EPS IN 2019; 22/03/2018 – DANA: ESTIMATED VALUE FOR PROGRAMS TOTAL OVER GBP300M; 29/03/2018 – DANA: UNLIKELY PROPOSED COMBINATION WITH GKN WILL PROCEED

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $684,000, down from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $63.01. About shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 14/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 14 (Table); 24/04/2018 – Cheniere Louisiana Sabine Pass LNG output unaffected by tank shutdowns; 23/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 23 (Table); 07/03/2018 – US LNG NEEDS TO GET `CREATIVE’ TO BOOST MARKET SHARE: CHENIERE; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO GIVE FINAL CORPUS CHRISTI 3 OK IN NEXT FEW WEEKS; 23/04/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal by end June; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Announces Offer to Acquire Outstanding Shrs of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $0.35 BLN TO $0.55 BLN

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94B and $32.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allete Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 31,912 shares to 71,939 shares, valued at $5.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Standex Intl Corp (NYSE:SXI) by 29,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

More important recent Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Houston LNG exporter to seek $1.5B in debt funding – Houston Business Journal” on September 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “Cheniere Announces Substantial Completion of Train 2 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project – Business Wire”, Businesswire.com published: “Cheniere and EOG Resources Announce Long-Term Gas Supply Agreements – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 16,241 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 307,753 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Ltd Liability Com holds 0.28% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 421,994 shares. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.31% or 118,690 shares. 43,420 are owned by Aldebaran Inc. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 26,412 shares. 35,000 are held by Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited. Somerset Limited Liability reported 17,274 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Graybill Bartz Associates Limited holds 2.32% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 49,450 shares. Icahn Carl C accumulated 5.57% or 21.59 million shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership has 0.12% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 15,500 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 205 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability owns 0.13% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 1.97 million shares. Fjarde Ap reported 88,234 shares. United Automobile Association holds 0.01% or 34,149 shares.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $51.36 million for 78.76 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold DAN shares while 67 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 133.18 million shares or 1.43% more from 131.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 21,279 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Illinois-based Oberweis Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.12% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Barclays Public Limited Com accumulated 160,263 shares. Wellington Llp stated it has 39,315 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cooper Creek Prtn Ltd Company holds 192,897 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 1.68M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 43,213 are held by Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Parametric Port Associates reported 676,610 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Llp invested in 38,429 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Frontier Capital Mngmt Com Llc reported 0.4% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Assetmark has invested 0% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 395,850 shares. 1.30M are held by Jpmorgan Chase And. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd accumulated 18,200 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN).

More notable recent Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dana Acquires Nordresa Motors For Electric Mobility Drivetrain Tech – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:INN) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Dana Incorporated’s (NYSE:DAN) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.