Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holder Old West Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $514,420; Puzo Michael J Increases Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 13.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 7,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 47,347 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.24M, down from 54,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $65.45. About 2.00 million shares traded or 13.19% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO FUSCO SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q EPS $1.50; 25/05/2018 – SABINE PASS LNG GETS FERC APPROVAL TO ADD FEED GAS TO TRAIN 5; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings to 91.9%; 17/05/2018 – Proposed Consideration Represents a Value of $28.24/Share of Cheniere Partners Holdings; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO: CO. WILL ANNOUNCE FID ON CORPUS TRAIN 3 SHORTLY; 18/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 18 (Table); 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Announces Offer to Acquire Outstanding Shrs of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 32.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 276 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,126 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13 million, up from 850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.97 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – Amazon is already making moves in health care; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board only has three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. And that’s not saying much; 23/04/2018 – Larry Robbins says although Amazon will likely try to enter the market, the odds are stacked against the company; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1830 FROM $1760; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Cox Automotive Moving Infrastructure to AWS; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 01/05/2018 – Amazon said Tuesday it’s invested more than $400 million in Massachusetts since 2011; 03/04/2018 – Amazon’s nascent advertising business could be worth around $20 billion in 2020, according to Alex DeGroote, a media analyst at Cenkos Securities

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boys Arnold And owns 1,307 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Partners (Us) LP accumulated 1,110 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 128,437 shares. Shanda Asset Hldgs holds 1.41% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 62,602 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. 78,692 are held by Ci Invests Incorporated. 4,320 were reported by Amg Natl Trust Commercial Bank. Hm Payson And Co has invested 2.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Natixis Advsrs LP has invested 1.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). National Bank & Trust Of The West accumulated 10,800 shares or 2.4% of the stock. Nuwave Investment Llc owns 580 shares. Moreover, Alleghany Corp De has 2.63% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 26,694 shares. Synovus Financial has 20,069 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Cortland Mo reported 0.37% stake. Stephens Invest Grp Incorporated Llc owns 50 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $269.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,269 shares to 47,523 shares, valued at $12.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,561 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Lc has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Graybill Bartz And Assoc has invested 2.32% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Essex Management Limited Liability owns 0.42% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 44,599 shares. M&T Bank reported 18,830 shares stake. The Texas-based Salient Cap Advsr Ltd Com has invested 4.29% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Nbw Ltd Liability Co invested in 2.23% or 118,413 shares. Scholtz Com Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,212 shares. Japan-based Nomura Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Moreover, Greenwood Capital Assoc Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 4,155 shares. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 11,298 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 351,467 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Comerica Bancorporation holds 0.01% or 10,958 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 7,133 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mariner Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 20,371 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt owns 4,372 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $212.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dhx Media Ltd by 917,298 shares to 4.58M shares, valued at $6.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Fuels Inc/Canada (NYSEMKT:UUUU) by 448,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO).

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $51.36 million for 81.81 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.