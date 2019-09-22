Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holder Kemnay Advisory Services Has Lowered Stake by $1.35 Million as Stock Rose; Sg Capital Management Has Decreased Holding in Plantronics New (Put) (PLT) by $2.04 Million

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 93.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 19,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 1,400 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96,000, down from 21,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $66.82. About 2.84 million shares traded or 52.05% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC QTRLY SHR $1.50 – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 4 (Table); 22/05/2018 – Cheniere moves ahead with Corpus Christi LNG expansion; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q REV. $2.24B; 06/03/2018 – Cheniere Goes All In on China Gas Race Aiming to Double in Size; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings ‘BB-‘ Debt Rtg; 23/03/2018 – Natural Gas Deliveries to U.S. LNG Export Terminals (Table); 06/03/2018 – Exclusive – Cheniere preps debt for next LNG train; 06/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: India’s first US-sourced natural gas shipment leaves from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass | @ETEnergyWorld…

Sg Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Plantronics Inc New (Put) (PLT) by 27.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc sold 55,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.88% . The hedge fund held 144,900 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.37M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Plantronics Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $36.94. About 511,708 shares traded or 6.55% up from the average. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 01/05/2018 – Plantronics 4Q Rev $216.1M; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS REAFFIRMS FINL OUTLOOK; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP EPS; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Plantronics At ‘BB’; Otlk Neg; New Debt Rated; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ EPS IMMEDIATELY; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics to buy video conferencing gear maker Polycom for $2 bln; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics 4Q EPS 29c; 11/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS’S OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 28/03/2018 – Headsets maker Plantronics said it would buy Polycom in a deal valued at $2 billion; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS INTRODUCES PLANTRONICS PARTNER PROGRAM

Analysts await Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 82.76% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.58 per share. PLT’s profit will be $41.95M for 8.71 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Plantronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold PLT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 31.51 million shares or 2.62% more from 30.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Mngmt holds 0.01% or 364,970 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 26,170 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd has 1.04 million shares. Blackrock Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). California State Teachers Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 51,473 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd, New York-based fund reported 28,979 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,951 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Whittier Co invested in 76,018 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Swiss Commercial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 62,400 shares. Sei Invests Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 26,600 shares. Ameriprise reported 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT).

More notable recent Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Poly Introduces the Next Generation of Savi Wireless Headsets – PRNewswire” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Plantronics, Inc.’s (NYSE:PLT) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Plantronics Announces Upcoming Event with Financial Community – GlobeNewswire” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Plantronics Inc (PLT) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Sg Capital Management Llc, which manages about $427.20M and $631.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in H & E Equipment Services Inc (NASDAQ:HEES) by 260,116 shares to 432,703 shares, valued at $12.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Varex Imaging Corp by 123,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,443 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Bancorp reported 0.01% stake. First Hawaiian Savings Bank reported 13,190 shares. 21,333 are held by Boston Prtnrs. Andra Ap accumulated 49,500 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Co holds 0.02% or 26,665 shares. Art Advsrs Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Oakmont Corporation invested 6.7% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Tcw Group has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 0.03% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 195,928 shares. Freestone Cap Hldgs Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Salient Capital Limited Liability holds 2.55M shares or 4.29% of its portfolio. Jennison Associate Limited Liability has 0.13% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 1.97 million shares. Cypress Capital Management Ltd Liability Com (Wy) owns 400 shares. Dalton Investments Limited Com holds 93,168 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 134,300 shares stake.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $408.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 16,791 shares to 46,666 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3,809 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,367 shares, and has risen its stake in Ferrari N V.

More news for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) were recently published by: Bizjournals.com, which released: “Houston LNG exporter to seek $1.5B in debt funding – Houston Business Journal” on September 10, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Yahoo Finance” and published on September 04, 2019 is yet another important article.