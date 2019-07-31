Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holder Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Decreased Stake by $1.12 Million as Share Value Rose; As Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Value Declined, Broadview Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 57.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 12,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,375 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259,000, down from 21,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.49B market cap company. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $30.89. It is up 9.09% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 24/05/2018 – Square Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 18/05/2018 – Netflix will nearly triple its subscriber base to 360 million by 2030: Bank of America; 21/05/2018 – AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST COLD.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $23.50 FROM $21; 23/05/2018 – NXT-ID Announces Issuance of US Patent for IoT Device Collaboration; 16/05/2018 – Evolus Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – BofA strategist Hartnett pins ‘simiple reason’ for market woes on the Fed; 30/05/2018 – R21 Holdings: Bank of Amer Merrill Lynch Increased Line of Credit to $145 Million; 13/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Streamlines Groups Serving Ultra-Wealthy — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – Invitae Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIR CFO OKINAKA SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 16,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 317,815 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.73M, down from 334,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.79B market cap company. It closed at $65.22 lastly. It is down 6.87% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER ANATOL FEYGIN SPEAKS ON CALL; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cheniere Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNG); 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – PLANS TO ISSUE A FULL NOTICE TO PROCEED TO BECHTEL TO CONTINUE CONSTRUCTION WHICH BEGAN IN LATE 2017 UNDER LIMITED NOTICE TO PROCEED; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO FUSCO SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 7 (Table); 06/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: India’s first US-sourced natural gas shipment leaves from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass | @ETEnergyWorld…; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE: CORPUS CHRISTI DEBT OFFER TO CLOSE IN A FEW WEEKS; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings ‘BB-‘ Debt Rtg; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CHENIERE CORPUS CHRISTI’S Ba3 RATING; OUTLOOK C; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SEES GLOBAL LNG DEMAND SHORTFALL CLOSER TO 2021, 2022

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 136,765 shares. Moreover, Westwood Hldg Gru has 0.04% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 54,020 shares. Moreover, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has 0.43% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Boston accumulated 23,784 shares. Hudock Capital Group Inc Ltd Liability Co accumulated 119 shares or 0% of the stock. Strs Ohio has 2,617 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 2.19M shares. Asset Management One has 125,614 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.17% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Peoples Financial Svcs Corporation accumulated 100 shares. Graybill Bartz And Associates reported 48,980 shares. Services Automobile Association holds 77,099 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd invested in 0.01% or 13,802 shares. 13D Management Llc stated it has 306,078 shares.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $631.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (NYSE:KYN) by 194,286 shares to 694,396 shares, valued at $11.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Falcon Minerals Corp by 113,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 314.29% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $38.61M for 108.70 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -72.22% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 11.19 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and More Major Financial Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “IPO Extravaganza Seen Buttressing Banks In Q2, But Soft Trading Environment Hurts – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Host Of Earnings Loom With Beyond Meat, Apple Among Highlights Ahead Of Fed, Payrolls – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bank of America moves into Ohio – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BofA reduces net interest income guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset One Limited owns 4.86 million shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 159,040 are held by Continental Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Signalpoint Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.53% or 44,087 shares in its portfolio. Caprock Grp Incorporated Inc holds 0.24% or 44,640 shares. Birch Hill Inv Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.45% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Arbor Advisors holds 18,743 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Stifel accumulated 4.69M shares or 0.37% of the stock. Dakota Wealth Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Livingston Grp Inc Asset Management (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 0.24% or 19,828 shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt reported 0.62% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg Sa holds 1.62M shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Fund reported 178,591 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Nc has invested 0.11% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Holderness Invests invested 0.84% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).