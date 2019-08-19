Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holder Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Has Cut Its Position; Chatham Capital Group Has Raised Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Stake by $483,353

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 41.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 37,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 126,194 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 89,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.26. About 212,926 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 14/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL TO BE READY TO OPEN FOR BUSINESS AT MONMOUTH PARK

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 50.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company sold 32,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 32,319 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, down from 65,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $61.03. About 527,928 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 7 (Table); 17/05/2018 – CQH GETS MERGER PROPOSAL FROM CHENIERE ENERGY, INC; 09/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 9 (Table); 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 06/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: India’s first US-sourced natural gas shipment leaves from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass | @ETEnergyWorld…; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Green Lights Texas LNG Project, Launching Second Wave; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY CEO JACK FUSCO COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings ‘BB-‘ Debt Rtg; 23/05/2018 – CHENIERE GETS FERC APPROVAL TO START CORPUS CHRISTI GAS LINE; 07/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $65

Since March 15, 2019, it had 16 buys, and 0 insider sales for $588,544 activity. Shares for $19,996 were bought by Nagelberg Allison on Thursday, August 15. UMH PROPERTIES – INC. had bought 19,365 shares worth $243,999. The insider LANDY MICHAEL P bought $27,675. Rytter Katie also bought $500 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares. HERSTIK NEAL bought 779 shares worth $10,002.

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80 million and $388.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,039 shares to 30,600 shares, valued at $11.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 45,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,162 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold MNR shares while 50 reduced holdings.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 148,077 shares to 289,677 shares, valued at $34.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gaming & Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 97,884 shares in the quarter, for a total of 988,885 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

