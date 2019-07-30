Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holder Farmstead Capital Management Raised Its Position by $6.80 Million; Global Endowment Management LP Decreased Position in Sunstone Hotel Invs New (SHO) by $352,800

Farmstead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 40.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 347,255 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74 million, up from 247,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $65.28. About 1.76M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 07/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $65; 30/05/2018 – Cowen raises Cheniere target, new Louisiana Sabine LNG train likely; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – CONTINUE TO SEE “SIGNIFICANT” TAILWINDS IN GLOBAL LNG MARKET; 17/05/2018 – Proposed Consideration Represents a Value of $28.24/Share of Cheniere Partners Holdings; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE WILL ADD MORE PIPELINE REDUNDANCY FOR RELIABILITY: CEO; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP, Cheniere Seeks $6.4 for Terminal: Energy Wrap; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – UNITS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND BORROWER’S EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY TO PROVIDE FOR ABOUT $1.5 BLN OF INCREMENTAL DEBT COMMITMENTS

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (SHO) by 29.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 25,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 59,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $855,000, down from 84,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.04 billion market cap company. It closed at $13.29 lastly. It is down 11.61% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SHO News: 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS INC SHO.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.13 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors Sees 2Q Net $48M-Net $51M; 19/03/2018 SUNSTONE DEVELOPMENT 603612.SS SAYS ITS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 516 PCT Y/Y AT 547.8 MLN YUAN; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 27/03/2018 – Associa Cares Takes Action to Help Residents of Sunstone Townhomes; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE $1.07 TO $1.16; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 21/03/2018 – ASETE – SUNSTONE CAPITAL CONTEMPLATES SALE OF UP TO 1\,600\,000; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE 1Q AFFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.07 TO $1.16, EST. $1.12

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mathes holds 46,695 shares or 1.63% of its portfolio. Andra Ap has invested 0.11% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Hl Lc invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Shell Asset Mgmt reported 12,853 shares stake. Exchange Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 9,544 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Moreover, Eaton Vance has 0.14% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 911,919 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 1,786 shares in its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd accumulated 65 shares or 0% of the stock. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Proshare Advsr Lc stated it has 13,221 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 9,436 are owned by Cibc Asset Management. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank invested in 13,632 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Dimensional Fund LP owns 666,140 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Boston Partners accumulated 23,784 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca, California-based fund reported 2,700 shares.

More notable recent Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sunstone Hotel declares $0.54 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “My Portfolio Selections For 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Is Yielding 5.2% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For February 12, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold SHO shares while 66 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 222.13 million shares or 2.80% less from 228.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Utah Retirement Systems accumulated 25,386 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 17,948 shares. Kistler reported 365 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 0% or 62,418 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp holds 2.98M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aperio Group reported 0% stake. Oppenheimer Inc holds 10,404 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al stated it has 94,154 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Communications reported 0.01% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.02% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Northern Tru Corp holds 5.71M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 19,638 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 8.50M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. State Street Corp has invested 0.01% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO).