Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holder Dalton Investments Lowered Stake by $7.46 Million; Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Holder Grs Advisors Boosted Its Stake by $3.42 Million

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 100,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 372,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86 million, up from 271,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $35.52. About 1.30M shares traded or 36.06% up from the average. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 54.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 109,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 93,168 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.37M, down from 202,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $65.15. About 2.00M shares traded or 7.93% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 06/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: India’s first US-sourced natural gas shipment leaves from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass | @ETEnergyWorld…; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings ‘BB-‘ Debt Rtg; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC Receives Merger Proposal From Cheniere Energy Inc; 01/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC to 87.8%; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO FUSCO SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SEES GLOBAL LNG DEMAND SHORTFALL CLOSER TO 2021, 2022; 17/05/2018 – CQH GETS MERGER PROPOSAL FROM CHENIERE ENERGY, INC

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14 billion and $229.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (NYSE:RDY) by 47,800 shares to 238,800 shares, valued at $9.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Best Inc by 919,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 986,656 shares, and has risen its stake in Greentree Hospitalty Group L.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.15 EPS, up 314.29% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $38.61M for 108.58 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -72.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Lc invested in 1,654 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Morgan Stanley reported 1.55M shares stake. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. World Asset Mgmt reported 6,823 shares stake. Minnesota-based Us Bank De has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 17,580 shares or 1.72% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Gp Inc Ltd Liability Com owns 47,279 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Highstreet Asset has 0.11% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Amer Group Inc Incorporated reported 9,146 shares. Gulf Intl Retail Bank (Uk) holds 0.06% or 49,805 shares. Amg National Trust Bank has 0.01% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 3,000 shares. Sandy Spring Natl Bank invested in 0% or 300 shares. Tower Capital Ltd (Trc) owns 2,128 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hrt Fincl Limited Liability invested in 9,964 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 125,614 are owned by Asset Management One Co.

Another recent and important Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news was published by 247Wallst.com which published an article titled: “Cheniere Rolls Up Subsidiary for 1% Premium – 24/7 Wall St.” on May 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancorp Ag invested in 1.03 million shares. 10,000 are owned by Federated Pa. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 21,371 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 2.06M shares. First Manhattan Co reported 750 shares stake. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh owns 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 20,860 shares. Boston Prtnrs reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). California Pub Employees Retirement reported 226,129 shares. Dean Invest Assoc Lc has invested 0.34% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Ameritas Investment has invested 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Gru One Trading LP invested in 1,608 shares or 0% of the stock. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Cetera Advisors Ltd Com reported 0.02% stake. 111,961 were reported by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 7,217 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $32,493 activity. $22,583 worth of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) was sold by Armer Douglas N. on Friday, February 8.

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 149,189 shares to 192,896 shares, valued at $7.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 155,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,755 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Buying This 7.7%-Yielding REIT Is A No-Brainer – Seeking Alpha” on October 15, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: A Lucrative Income Investment For The Long Run – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Q1 net portfolio growth of $298M – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Buy This 7.1% Yielding Commercial Real Estate Finance Company – Seeking Alpha” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 12, 2019.