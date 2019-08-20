Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holder Dalton Investments Decreased Its Holding; As American Tower New (AMT) Stock Value Rose, Holder Consolidated Investment Group Lowered Its Holding by $2.36 Million

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 54.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 109,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 93,168 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.37M, down from 202,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $60.47. About 1.15 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q EPS $1.50; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Has Opened Beijing Office — CERAWeek Market Talk; 02/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 2 (Table); 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – UNITS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND BORROWER’S EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY TO PROVIDE FOR ABOUT $1.5 BLN OF INCREMENTAL DEBT COMMITMENTS; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 06/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: India’s first US-sourced natural gas shipment leaves from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass | @ETEnergyWorld…; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC Receives Merger Proposal from Cheniere Energy, Inc; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE ON 3 LNG TRAINS UNDER CONSTRUCTION; 04/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 4 (Table)

Consolidated Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 44.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc sold 11,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 14,700 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, down from 26,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $225.56. About 1.40M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14B and $229.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) by 17,000 shares to 149,700 shares, valued at $4.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:NOAH) by 47,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,451 shares, and has risen its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (NYSE:RDY).

