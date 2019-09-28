Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holder Brigade Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Stake; Grandfield & Dodd Has Upped Its Abb LTD (ABB) Position

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Abb Ltd (ABB) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 50,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 841,644 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.86 million, up from 791,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Abb Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.57. About 986,974 shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 20/03/2018 – ABB Delivers Virtual Flow Meters Powered by Arundo Analytics; 06/04/2018 – ABB Ltd. to Invest EUR100 Mln in R&D Site in Austria; 29/05/2018 – ABB Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – ABB Opens 4.3% Higher After 1Q Data; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s first quarter profit beats forecasts; 19/04/2018 – ABB Robotics US : ABB: Profitable Growth; 19/04/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS SAYS POWER GRIDS WILL GET IN PROFIT MARGIN CORRIDOR OF 10 TO 14 PCT IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – ABB 1Q Rev EUR8.63B; 22/03/2018 – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES ABB BOOKS ARE COVERED; 07/03/2018 – ABB SWITZERLAND HEAD REMO LUETOLF RESIGNS, CONT. AS ADVISER

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 94.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 310,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 18,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, down from 328,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $63.14. About 962,757 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER ANATOL FEYGIN SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – AMENDMENT INCREASES TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AND COMMITTED UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT TO ABOUT $6.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Net $357M; 06/03/2018 – Cheniere Goes All In on China Gas Race Aiming to Double in Size; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $2,242 MLN VS $1,211 MLN; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 21 (Table); 17/05/2018 – Proposed Consideration Represents a Value of $28.24/Share of Cheniere Partners Holdings; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH; 16/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 16 (Table)

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55 million and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,743 shares to 101,019 shares, valued at $20.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,759 shares, and cut its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $51.36 million for 78.93 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt reported 559,356 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cetera Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 4,041 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md reported 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Systematic Fin Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 21,594 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York owns 13,534 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 4,778 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Com Ltd invested in 22,790 shares. Cypress Funds Ltd Liability stated it has 425,000 shares. 28,857 were reported by Amalgamated Bank & Trust. Regions Fincl Corporation holds 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 11,445 shares. Rare Infra Limited invested 9.04% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Dalton Investments Limited holds 93,168 shares or 2.9% of its portfolio. Alps Advisors holds 110,705 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 1,694 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09 billion and $2.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI) by 119,500 shares to 697,000 shares, valued at $17.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adient Plc by 887,897 shares in the quarter, for a total of 951,397 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD).