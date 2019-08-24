Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holder Brigade Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding; Strs Ohio Has Cut Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Stake as Share Price Declined

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN) by 15.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 59,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.55% . The institutional investor held 312,983 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.57M, down from 372,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Summit Hotel Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $10.86. About 643,267 shares traded or 4.82% up from the average. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) has declined 19.55% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical INN News: 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Summit Hotel; 30/04/2018 – Summit Hotel Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q Rev $140.2M; 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aerojet Rocketdyne, Summit Hotel Properties, Apollo Endosurgery, The KEYW Holding, FARO; 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES – ON MARCH 31, BOARD NAMED JONATHAN CF; 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES INC – ON MARCH 31 CFO, GREGORY DOWELL RETIRED FROM CO; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q FFO 31c/Shr; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q EPS 1c; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Hotel Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INN)

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 12.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 45,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 328,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.46M, down from 374,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $58.69. About 1.95 million shares traded or 4.53% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE 1Q EPS $1.50; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SAYS NEXT WINTER LNG PRICES ALREADY NEAR DOUBLE DIGITS; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi’s Ba3 Rating; Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Rev $2.24B; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere moves ahead with Corpus Christi LNG expansion; 25/05/2018 – CHENIERE FILES PROSPECTUS FOR SALE OF 10.3M SHRS BY HOLDERS; 21/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 21 (Table); 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Green Lights Texas LNG Project, Launching Second Wave; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE ON 3 LNG TRAINS UNDER CONSTRUCTION; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK

More notable recent Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) news were published by: Investingnews.com which released: “Aphria Signs Distribution Deal with BC Delivery Company | INN – Investing News Network” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN) CEO Dan Hansen on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Hersha Hospitality Trust Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) were released by: Investingnews.com and their article: “Brad Kirby: Decentralization is Key to De-risking Stablecoins | INN – Investing News Network” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Investingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Appeals to Privacy Concerns with New Credit Card | INN – Investing News Network” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Livent Corp by 205,722 shares to 212,022 shares, valued at $2.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 6,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold INN shares while 50 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 104.75 million shares or 0.91% more from 103.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Amalgamated Bancorporation reported 15,608 shares. Systematic Ltd Partnership invested in 0.75% or 1.91M shares. Canandaigua Comml Bank Com owns 0.03% invested in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) for 13,528 shares. Legal & General Group Plc stated it has 570,301 shares. M&T Financial Bank owns 32,679 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). 14,762 were reported by Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Shelton Capital Mngmt holds 120 shares. 59,541 were reported by Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd. Matarin Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 77,993 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 40,574 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.01% or 71,146 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.02% or 312,983 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 52,701 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gru One Trading LP holds 0.02% or 43,768 shares in its portfolio. Sandler Capital Mngmt owns 181,200 shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 13,904 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 37,972 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc reported 20.66M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Parametric Associate Ltd holds 0.02% or 308,948 shares. Adage Cap Partners Grp Lc holds 926,786 shares. Dalton Invests Lc reported 93,168 shares. Oppenheimer Asset reported 6,175 shares stake. Aperio Group Limited Liability Company owns 98,922 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Artemis Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 19,536 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.27% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 4.67M are held by Steadfast Capital Mgmt L P. Creative Planning holds 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 15,369 shares. Hbk Investments LP owns 14,729 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.