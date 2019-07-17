Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holder Baupost Group Trimmed Its Position by $107.29 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Bangor Savings Bank Raised Position by $1.36 Million

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 72.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 11,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,649 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 16,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $137.08. About 20.02 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – MSFT: DJI is teaming up with Microsoft for new Azure solutions #msbuild; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announced a major reorganization Thursday, establishing two main divisions focused on experiences and devices and cloud and AI platforms; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Google gained share, the firm said; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environment; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Releases Macro-Market Research: The EU’s Hungary Drama; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 09/04/2018 – Prodware broadens its analyst coverage with Arrowhead; 12/04/2018 – PRODWARE SA ALPRO.PA – CHOSEN BY JERUSALEM FOR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF ITS SERVICES ON MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 1.58 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 12.62 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $862.59M, down from 14.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $67.74. About 960,743 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 06/03/2018 – Cheniere Goes All In on China Gas Race Aiming to Double in Size; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER ANATOL FEYGIN SPEAKS ON CALL; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Green Lights Texas LNG Project, Launching Second Wave; 09/03/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Posts 2017 Annual Report; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE DOESN’T SEE ANY OPERATIONAL IMPACT FRON TANK ISSUES; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Announces Offer to Acquire Outstanding Shrs of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC; 01/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC to 87.8%; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 7 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SEES GLOBAL LNG DEMAND SHORTFALL CLOSER TO 2021, 2022

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 414.29% or $0.29 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $56.63M for 76.98 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Cheniere Energy Acquires Subsidiary With an Eye to Its Own MLP – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 19, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Oil Stocks to Buy Even If Oil Prices Keep Falling – Investorplace.com” published on December 19, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Houston LNG exporter gives go-ahead for next step at Louisiana facility – bizjournals.com” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Cheniere Energy’s stock falls after Carl Icahn slashes ownership stake – MarketWatch” published on June 28, 2018 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Next Wave Of U.S. LNG Projects Lurks But Market Fistfight Is Inevitable – Forbes” with publication date: September 10, 2018.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bull lifts MSFT target before earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “With Alibaba, Itâ€™s Not About You, Itâ€™s About China – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/15/2019: SOL, NICE, YNDX, UBER, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/17/2019: INTC, QCOM, JKS, SFUN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

