Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holder Baupost Group Has Decreased Its Position by $132.20 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Nextera Energy (NEE) Shareholder Kcm Investment Advisors Upped Stake by $464,916

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 113,405 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.23M, up from 111,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $231.26. About 1.73 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA; 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 22/03/2018 – FPL delivers best-ever service reliability in 2017, continuing to rank best among all major energy companies in Florida; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2021 View To Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.95; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 15.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 1.94M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 10.67 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $730.65 million, down from 12.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $63.14. About 962,757 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 01/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC to 87.8%; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY CEO JACK FUSCO COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 9 (Table); 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP, Cheniere Seeks $6.4 for Terminal: Energy Wrap; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE 1Q EPS $1.50; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $2,242 MLN VS $1,211 MLN; 07/03/2018 – US LNG NEEDS TO GET `CREATIVE’ TO BOOST MARKET SHARE: CHENIERE; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Engages Joint Lead Arrangers to Arrange Debt Financing for the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – UNITS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND BORROWER’S EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY TO PROVIDE FOR ABOUT $1.5 BLN OF INCREMENTAL DEBT COMMITMENTS

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $51.36M for 78.93 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88B and $11.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 619,481 shares to 7.00M shares, valued at $140.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 2.48 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Translate Bio Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Grp Limited has 2.35 million shares. 111,871 are held by Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested 0.04% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Boston Prtn holds 0% or 21,333 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 578,776 shares. 16,241 are owned by Creative Planning. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited accumulated 9,645 shares. Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv holds 0.03% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 4,330 shares. California-based Cypress Funds Lc has invested 4.58% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Utd Automobile Association invested in 34,149 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jane Street Gp Limited Co owns 118,426 shares. First Tru Advsr LP owns 0.06% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 488,526 shares. Loews reported 0.09% stake. Colorado-based Three Peaks Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.35% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Citigroup reported 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95B and $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 2,320 shares to 1,614 shares, valued at $324,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 41,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,698 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

