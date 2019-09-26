Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holder Advent International Lifted Holding by $27.89 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Cbiz (CBZ) Share Price Rose, Holder Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Its Holding

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cbiz Inc. (CBZ) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 28,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 3.28M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.29 million, down from 3.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Cbiz Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $23.62. About 270,346 shares traded or 17.75% up from the average. CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) has risen 6.23% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CBZ News: 26/04/2018 – CBIZ INC – IN 2018 EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE GROWTH IN FULLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WITHIN A RANGE OF 13% TO 17% OVER $0.92 REPORTED FOR 2017; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ 1Q Net $35.9M; 19/04/2018 – DJ CBIZ Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBZ); 03/04/2018 – CBIZ Acquires InR Advisory Services, LLC; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ INC – COMPANY EXPECTS GROWTH IN TOTAL REVENUE WITHIN A RANGE OF 5% TO 8% IN 2018; 03/04/2018 – Park Place Technologies Announces Tony Tricarichi As Chief Financial Officer; 05/04/2018 – CBIZ INC SAYS ON APRIL 3, ENTERED AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 28, 2014 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – CBIZ Acquires lnR Advisory Services, LLC; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ – IN 2018, ADJUSTED FOR IMPACT OF TAX REFORM ACT,EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE GROWTH WITHIN RANGE OF 20% TO 24% OVER ADJUSTED $0.87 REPORTED FOR 2017; 03/04/2018 – CBIZ BUYS INR ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC

Advent International Corp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 62.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp bought 410,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 1.06 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.77 million, up from 652,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $63.11. About 1.66M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 22/03/2018 – Cheniere Faces Ruling on Gas Leak U.S. Sees as `Serious Hazard’; 10/04/2018 – LNG LTD CEO SEES NATURAL GAS AS A BRIDGE FUEL FOR A LONG TIME; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE: CORPUS CHRISTI DEBT OFFER TO CLOSE IN A FEW WEEKS; 04/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 4 (Table); 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE STRUCTURED AS A MERGER OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CHENIERE; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Rev $2.24B; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Offers to Acquire the Publicly Held Shrs of Cheniere Partners Holdings Not Already Owned by Cheniere in a Stk for Stk Exchange; 23/04/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal by end June; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO GIVE FINAL CORPUS CHRISTI 3 OK IN NEXT FEW WEEKS; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q EPS $1.50

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 21 investors sold CBZ shares while 42 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 47.52 million shares or 0.23% more from 47.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kistler, Alabama-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Burgundy Asset holds 3.28M shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Company holds 242,646 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 393,859 shares. Huntington Financial Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 501 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) for 160,582 shares. Fmr Limited Co accumulated 0.02% or 8.10M shares. D E Shaw And reported 530,504 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0% in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). Rice Hall James Associate Ltd Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). Bank & Trust Of America Corp De owns 140,238 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) for 17,260 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System invested in 4,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Interest Gp stated it has 32,627 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ).

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85B and $10.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 2.38 million shares to 10.31M shares, valued at $139.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 79,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).

More notable recent CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CBIZ To Announce Second-Quarter And First-Half 2019 Results On July 31, 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Crainscleveland.com with their article: “CBIZ buys Solon payroll processor Paytime – Crain’s Cleveland Business” published on July 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CBIZ Acquires Ohio-Based Employee Benefits Agency QBA Benefits, LLC – PRNewswire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. CBZ’s profit will be $13.70M for 23.62 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by CBIZ, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

More important recent Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Cheniere Announces Substantial Completion of Train 2 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019, also Bizjournals.com published article titled: “Houston LNG exporter to seek $1.5B in debt funding – Houston Business Journal”, Businesswire.com published: “Cheniere and EOG Resources Announce Long-Term Gas Supply Agreements – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.