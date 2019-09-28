Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holder Advent International Increased Its Stake by $27.89 Million as Stock Rose; Diamond Hill Capital Management Position in United Airlines Holdings (UAL) Cut by $12.19 Million as Share Price Rose

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 140,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 3.52 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $308.10M, down from 3.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Airlines Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $88.14. About 1.64 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 14/03/2018 – Pressure builds on United over puppy that died on flight; 08/03/2018 – United Continental February Consolidated Capacity Up 3.8%; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – UNITED AIRLINES AND AIR NEW ZEALAND ANNOUNCE NEW NONSTOP SERVICE BETWEEN CHICAGO AND AUCKLAND; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS – NARROWING RANGE FROM FY CAPACITY GROWTH TO 4.5 – 5.5 PCT, FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE OF 4-6 PCT; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1q Average Aircraft Fuel Price $2.11 Per Gallon; 09/04/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – MARCH 2018 CONSOLIDATED LOAD FACTOR INCREASED 2.2 POINTS COMPARED TO MARCH 2017; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 Rating To Class B Of United Airlines’ 2018-1 Eetc; 23/04/2018 – UAL: NO PAYMENT WAS MADE TO MUNOZ UNDER 2017 AIP AWARD; 13/03/2018 – United Continental Now Sees 1Q Capacity Up 3.5%-4%; Had Seen Up 3.5%-4.5%; 30/05/2018 – UNITED PRESIDENT SCOTT KIRBY SPEAKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE

Advent International Corp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 62.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp bought 410,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 1.06M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.77M, up from 652,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $63.14. About 962,757 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 16/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 16 (Table); 24/04/2018 – CQP, LNG: Cheniere settles with US safety regulators over LNG storage tanks mishap at Sabine Pass export terminal; Two tanks are expected to be allowed back into service eventually, following repairs, corrective actions, other modifications – ! $CQP $LNG; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings ‘BB-‘ Debt Rtg; 09/03/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Posts 2017 Annual Report; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $0.35 BLN TO $0.55 BLN; 22/05/2018 – LNG: BREAKING: It’s a positive FID for $LNG’s Corpus Christi LNG train 3. – ! $LNG; 14/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 14 (Table); 05/03/2018 – CHENIERE & GAIL CELEBRATE COMMENCEMENT OF 20-YEAR LNG CONTRACT; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings to 91.9%; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19B and $18.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 35,751 shares to 123,917 shares, valued at $4.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Rock Resorts Inc. (Cl A) by 593,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.88 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wesco International Inc. (NYSE:WCC).

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.91 earnings per share, up 27.78% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $1.00 billion for 5.64 P/E if the $3.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual earnings per share reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold UAL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 239.42 million shares or 3.50% less from 248.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.