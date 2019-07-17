Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holder 3G Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Position as Market Value Rose; As Mastec (MTZ) Stock Value Rose, Sg Capital Management Increased Its Holding by $11.73 Million

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 48.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 244,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 744,288 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.80 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $50.46. About 6,226 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has declined 2.21% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 19/04/2018 – DJ MasTec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTZ); 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $100M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in MasTec

3G Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp sold 16,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.03M, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $67.56. About 31,139 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 14/05/2018 – Mice That Roar: Small Nations Eat Up LNG Glut at Bargain Prices; 17/05/2018 – CQH GETS MERGER PROPOSAL FROM CHENIERE ENERGY, INC; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cheniere Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNG); 22/05/2018 – LNG: BREAKING: It’s a positive FID for $LNG’s Corpus Christi LNG train 3. – ! $LNG; 30/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Presenting at Conference May 14; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Makes Offer to Buy Rest of Cheniere Partners; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE: CORPUS CHRISTI DEBT OFFER TO CLOSE IN A FEW WEEKS; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 07/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $65; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Is Said to Seek $6.4 Billion in Debt for Next LNG Wave

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Jump Trading Limited Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 5,645 shares. 23,800 were accumulated by Art Ltd Liability Corporation. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 213,749 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Inv Lp has 46,757 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated has 0.02% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). First Interstate Savings Bank holds 0.01% or 528 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Liability stated it has 1,350 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests stated it has 24,596 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 84,813 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hood River Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 834,245 shares. Advsrs Asset Inc reported 36,857 shares. Moreover, First Commercial Bank Of Omaha has 0.26% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 78,836 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 414.29% or $0.29 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $56.63M for 76.77 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Moreover, Hl Fincl Service Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Barnett & invested in 0.01% or 200 shares. Moreover, Harvest Fund Advsr Limited Liability Com has 3.93% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Jfs Wealth Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 700 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 2.17M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). American Century Companies Incorporated owns 0.23% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 3.30 million shares. Raymond James Finance Ser Advsrs reported 19,309 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 680,000 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co invested in 3,660 shares or 0% of the stock. M&T Commercial Bank holds 17,905 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De reported 1.67 million shares. Tcw Group holds 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 15,020 shares.

