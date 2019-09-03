Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holder 3G Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Holding; As Ritchie Bros (RBA) Share Value Rose, Holder Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Trimmed Its Holding

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Ritchie Bros (RBA) by 36.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 814,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.40% . The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.66M, down from 2.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Ritchie Bros for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.24 billion market cap company. It closed at $39.55 lastly. It is down 9.83% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAID TO CONSIDER RITCHIE AS INVESTMENT BANK HEAD; 10/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros 1Q Rev $260.2M; 05/04/2018 – Ritchie Serves on Management Board, Oversees Global Markets; 07/03/2018 – REDLINE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INC – BOARD ALSO ANNOUNCED THAT JOAN RITCHIE HAS BEEN APPOINTED CFO; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK DBKGn.DE DEPUTY CO-CEO SCHENCK CLOSE TO LEAVING BANK, INVESTMENT BANK TO BE LED BY GARTH RITCHIE; 30/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros.’ Nashville auction features late-model equipment from close to 100 owners; 08/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank Is Said to Mull Sewing as CEO, Ritchie Promotion; 08/04/2018 – DB SPVY BOARD IS SAID TO CONSIDER VON ROHR, RITCHIE AS DEPUTIES; 05/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank’s Ritchie Is Said to Weigh Leaving Firm This Year; 17/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – RITCHIE BROS. SELLS US$44+ MILLION OF EQUIPMENT IN FORT WORTH, TX AUCTION

3G Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp sold 16,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.03M, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $58.81. About 57,981 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – PLANS TO ISSUE A FULL NOTICE TO PROCEED TO BECHTEL TO CONTINUE CONSTRUCTION WHICH BEGAN IN LATE 2017 UNDER LIMITED NOTICE TO PROCEED; 07/03/2018 – BROWNFIELD LNG PROJECTS TO BE FINANCED BEFORE GREENFIELD: SMITH; 23/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 23 (Table); 10/04/2018 – LNG LTD CEO SEES NATURAL GAS AS A BRIDGE FUEL FOR A LONG TIME; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q REV. $2.24B; 14/05/2018 – Mice That Roar: Small Nations Eat Up LNG Glut at Bargain Prices; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE STRUCTURED AS A MERGER OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CHENIERE; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Is Said to Seek $6.4 Billion in Debt for Next LNG Wave; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy to Amend and Upsize Its Existing $4.6B of Credit Facilities

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 1.57% stake. Paloma Partners Mgmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Cibc Ww Markets owns 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 9,758 shares. Appleton Prtnrs Inc Ma invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Salient Limited Company reported 2.69M shares or 4.3% of all its holdings. 374,893 were reported by Apg Asset Mgmt Nv. Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Raymond James Finance Advisors Incorporated invested in 19,309 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company, Delaware-based fund reported 5,294 shares. Napier Park Global Capital (Us) LP has 5.95% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 15,000 shares. Amalgamated Bank holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 29,942 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 136,073 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 253,003 shares stake. Addison Capital holds 2.5% or 48,059 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $50.67 million for 73.51 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.

Another recent and important Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news was published by Bizjournals.com which published an article titled: “Texas energy data wrap: LNG export feed intake breaks record in July and more – Houston Business Journal” on August 05, 2019.

Analysts await Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.21 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. RBA’s profit will be $22.52 million for 47.08 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.14% negative EPS growth.