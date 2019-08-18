Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holder 3G Capital Partners LP Decreased Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Epoch Investment Partners Position in Kla (KLAC) Has Boosted as Valuation Rose

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 3,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 75,211 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.98 million, up from 71,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $136.12. About 1.38 million shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 bln; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q EPS $1.95; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor To Raise About $1B in New Long-Term Debt Financing to Complete Share Repurchase; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor to Fund Cash Portion of Deal With Cash From Combined Company’s Balance Sheet; 23/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 03/05/2018 – ORBOTECH: ISRAEL EXEMPTS KLA-TENCOR DEAL FROM PREMERGER NOTICE; 19/03/2018 – M&A News [Reg]: Semiconductor equipment maker KLA-Tencor buys Orbotech to find additional sources of growth; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF $3.2 BLN; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor to Buy Orbotech for $69.02/Share

3G Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp sold 16,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.03M, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $59.98. About 1.94M shares traded or 2.80% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings to 91.9%; 23/05/2018 – CHENIERE GETS FERC APPROVAL TO START CORPUS CHRISTI GAS LINE; 22/03/2018 – Cheniere Faces Ruling on Gas Leak U.S. Sees as `Serious Hazard’; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Green Lights Texas LNG Project, Launching Second Wave; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 7 (Table); 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings ‘BB-‘ Debt Rtg; 30/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Presenting at Conference May 14; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi’s Ba3 Rating; Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62B and $22.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 1.18 million shares to 324,294 shares, valued at $17.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pzena Investment Mgmt Inc (NYSE:PZN) by 739,559 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 645,193 shares, and cut its stake in Peoples Utd Finl Inc (NASDAQ:PBCT).

