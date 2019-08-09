Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holder 13D Management Has Decreased Stake; Moodys (MCO) Holder Salzman & Company Has Lowered Holding as Market Value Rose

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 26,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 12,699 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, down from 38,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.73B market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $6.4 during the last trading session, reaching $214.65. About 532,007 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Revises Crown Castle’s Rating Outlook To Stable; Affirms Ratings; 14/03/2018 – PARKLAND FUEL OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CABLEVISION TO B1 FROM B2; STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SEARS’ PROBABILITY OF DEFAULT RATING AT CA-PD,; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Kvk Clo 2018-1 Ltd; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Chester County, Pa’s $30m Go Bonds, Series Of 2018; Outlook Stable; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades To Aa3 From A2 Credit Enhanced Custodial Receipts, Series 2017-FR/RI-018; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Toyota Financial Services (South Africa)’s (P)A1 Global Scale Rating; Outlook Stable; 12/04/2018 – PEMEX OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.28M, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $62.72. About 3.10M shares traded or 59.91% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – UNITS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND BORROWER’S EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY TO PROVIDE FOR ABOUT $1.5 BLN OF INCREMENTAL DEBT COMMITMENTS; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Rev $2.24B; 25/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 25 (Table); 23/05/2018 – CHENIERE GETS FERC APPROVAL TO START CORPUS CHRISTI GAS LINE; 30/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 30 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE’S THIRD LARGEST LNG CONSUMER IS NOW CHINA; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Makes Offer to Buy Rest of Cheniere Partners

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Moody’s Corp. (MCO) Agrees to Sell Analytics Knowledge Services (MAKS) Business to Equistone Partners Europe Ltd. – StreetInsider.com” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Moody’s’s (NYSE:MCO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Moody’s Corp. (MCO) Tops Q2 EPS by 4c; Raises FY19 EPS Guidance – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Moody’s Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Salzman & Company, which manages about $433.67 million and $46.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 45,637 shares to 604,797 shares, valued at $23.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Comml Bank holds 0.08% or 51,709 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Associate Llc stated it has 276,436 shares. Kentucky Retirement owns 7,265 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Research Incorporated has 241,328 shares. Btim Corporation holds 3,705 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Corp invested in 1,178 shares. 2,518 are owned by Howe & Rusling. Crestwood Management Limited Partnership holds 12,836 shares or 1.32% of its portfolio. Earnest Partners Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Us Bankshares De reported 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Hennessy holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 11,000 shares. First Tru Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Pinnacle Fincl Prtn Incorporated stated it has 969 shares. Manor Road Cap Partners Ltd Llc holds 3.47% or 110,000 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 0.11% or 48,894 shares.

13D Management Llc, which manages about $225.00M and $332.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cars Com Inc by 15,933 shares to 391,870 shares, valued at $8.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 24,683 shares in the quarter, for a total of 607,085 shares, and has risen its stake in Terex Corp New (NYSE:TEX).