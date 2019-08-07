Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holder 13D Management Has Cut Its Stake; Merit Med Sys (MMSI) Shares Declined While Wellington Management Group Llp Lowered by $7.46 Million Its Stake

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.28M, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $61.46. About 2.27M shares traded or 17.35% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO FUSCO SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q REV. $2.24B; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SAYS NEXT WINTER LNG PRICES ALREADY NEAR DOUBLE DIGITS; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Offers to Acquire the Publicly Held Shrs of Cheniere Partners Holdings Not Already Owned by Cheniere in a Stk for Stk Exchange; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE: CORPUS CHRISTI DEBT OFFER TO CLOSE IN A FEW WEEKS; 06/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: India’s first US-sourced natural gas shipment leaves from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass | @ETEnergyWorld…; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 17/05/2018 – Proposed Consideration Represents a Value of $28.24/Share of Cheniere Partners Holdings

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (MMSI) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 122,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The institutional investor held 1.91 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.37M, down from 2.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Merit Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $38.65. About 631,950 shares traded or 20.94% up from the average. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4235 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 01/05/2018 – NINEPOINT MEDICAL PACT WITH MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Flex-Neck Classic Peritoneal Dialysis Catheter 1 Cuff Infant Coiled, Catalog # CF-4235/B; 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 29C; 16/05/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4230 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 19/04/2018 – DJ Merit Medical Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMSI); 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q EPS 10c; 02/05/2018 – MERIT IN WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH NINEPOINT MEDICAL; 30/04/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 3.20 million shares to 31.52M shares, valued at $1.42B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valmont Inds Inc (NYSE:VMI) by 423,151 shares in the quarter, for a total of 481,239 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EWY).

More notable recent Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/26/2019: ZBH,EHTH,OMCL,MMSI – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Share Price Has Soared 304%, Delighting Many Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Merit Medical to Participate at Canaccord Genuity and Needham Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Merit Medical Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.47 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $28.05 million for 18.95 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold MMSI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 50.57 million shares or 1.22% less from 51.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 154 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.03% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) or 50,371 shares. Perceptive Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.84% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 37,278 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Fmr Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Pinebridge Invs Lp stated it has 12,811 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc has 27,016 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated has 218 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Amalgamated Bank has 0.01% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Aperio Grp Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 10,851 shares. Raymond James Service Advsrs Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 20,609 shares. Huntington Natl Bank reported 589 shares. The New York-based Gru has invested 0.01% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 3,201 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Management reported 29,429 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Com owns 217,952 shares. First Trust Advsrs Lp reported 546,333 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bridgewater Lp accumulated 4,879 shares. 63,698 are owned by Freestone Capital Holdg Ltd Llc. New Jersey-based New Jersey Better Educational Savings has invested 0.36% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Anchorage Grp Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 14.16% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 119 were reported by Hudock Cap Limited Liability. Tower Limited Liability Company (Trc), New York-based fund reported 2,128 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 11,132 shares in its portfolio. Franklin reported 74,534 shares. Macquarie Gru accumulated 2.45 million shares. Us Savings Bank De holds 0% or 19,106 shares in its portfolio. Scott Selber Incorporated invested in 29,142 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj & Corporation invested in 189,825 shares.

13D Management Llc, which manages about $225.00 million and $332.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc by 28,831 shares to 709,117 shares, valued at $16.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 7,232 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 314.29% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $38.61M for 102.43 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -72.22% negative EPS growth.