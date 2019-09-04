Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI)

Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) and Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Pipelines for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheniere Energy Inc. 66 1.77 N/A 0.99 65.74 Frank’s International N.V. 6 1.65 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cheniere Energy Inc. and Frank’s International N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cheniere Energy Inc. and Frank’s International N.V.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheniere Energy Inc. 0.00% -40.5% 0.8% Frank’s International N.V. 0.00% -7.4% -6.5%

Volatility and Risk

Cheniere Energy Inc. has a beta of 1.12 and its 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Frank’s International N.V.’s 40.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.4 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cheniere Energy Inc. are 2.3 and 2.2. Competitively, Frank’s International N.V. has 3.9 and 3.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Frank’s International N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cheniere Energy Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.1% of Cheniere Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 43.3% of Frank’s International N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Cheniere Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, Frank’s International N.V. has 5.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cheniere Energy Inc. -3.5% -7.09% 1.09% -1.51% 1.8% 10.07% Frank’s International N.V. -2.23% 3.83% -0.52% -3.06% -31.08% 9.2%

For the past year Cheniere Energy Inc. has stronger performance than Frank’s International N.V.

Summary

Cheniere Energy Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Frank’s International N.V.

Cheniere Energy, Inc., an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing Business. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in western Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. In addition, the company is involved in the LNG and natural gas marketing business. Cheniere Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.

FrankÂ’s International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S. Services, Tubular Sales, and Blackhawk. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The company also designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes outside diameter (OD) pipes, connectors, and casing attachments; and provides specialized fabrication and welding services in support of deep water projects, including drilling and production risers, flowlines and pipeline end terminations, and long length tubulars for use as caissons or pilings. In addition, it distributes OD pipes manufactured by third parties; and offers well construction and well intervention rental equipment, services, and products. FrankÂ’s International N.V. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.