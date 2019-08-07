Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG)’s Financial Results Comparing With EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM)

As Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) and EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheniere Energy Inc. 66 1.99 N/A 0.99 65.74 EQM Midstream Partners LP 44 4.52 N/A 2.32 16.62

Table 1 demonstrates Cheniere Energy Inc. and EQM Midstream Partners LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. EQM Midstream Partners LP seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Cheniere Energy Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Cheniere Energy Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than EQM Midstream Partners LP, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheniere Energy Inc. 0.00% -40.5% 0.8% EQM Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Cheniere Energy Inc.’s current beta is 1.12 and it happens to be 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, EQM Midstream Partners LP’s 6.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.94 beta.

Liquidity

Cheniere Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. On the competitive side is, EQM Midstream Partners LP which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Cheniere Energy Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to EQM Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

Cheniere Energy Inc. and EQM Midstream Partners LP Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheniere Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 EQM Midstream Partners LP 0 5 0 2.00

Meanwhile, EQM Midstream Partners LP’s average target price is $42.25, while its potential upside is 25.37%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cheniere Energy Inc. and EQM Midstream Partners LP has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.1% and 40.8%. Cheniere Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Insiders Competitively, held 97.5% of EQM Midstream Partners LP shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cheniere Energy Inc. -3.5% -7.09% 1.09% -1.51% 1.8% 10.07% EQM Midstream Partners LP -6.28% -12.48% -16.55% -18.13% -24.46% -10.96%

For the past year Cheniere Energy Inc. had bullish trend while EQM Midstream Partners LP had bearish trend.

Summary

Cheniere Energy Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors EQM Midstream Partners LP.

Cheniere Energy, Inc., an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing Business. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in western Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. In addition, the company is involved in the LNG and natural gas marketing business. Cheniere Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owns approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines. It serves local distribution companies, marketers, producers, and commercial and industrial users. The company was formerly known as EQT Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to EQM Midstream Partners, LP in October 2018. EQM Midstream Services, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. EQM Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.