Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Buckeye Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPL)

Since Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) and Buckeye Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPL) are part of the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheniere Energy Inc. 66 1.82 N/A 0.99 65.74 Buckeye Partners L.P. 37 1.66 N/A -0.60 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cheniere Energy Inc. and Buckeye Partners L.P.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheniere Energy Inc. 0.00% -40.5% 0.8% Buckeye Partners L.P. 0.00% -2.2% -1%

Risk and Volatility

Cheniere Energy Inc.’s current beta is 1.12 and it happens to be 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Buckeye Partners L.P.’s 31.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.69 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cheniere Energy Inc. is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.2. The Current Ratio of rival Buckeye Partners L.P. is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Cheniere Energy Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Buckeye Partners L.P.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Cheniere Energy Inc. and Buckeye Partners L.P.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheniere Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Buckeye Partners L.P. 0 4 1 2.20

Competitively the consensus price target of Buckeye Partners L.P. is $39.4, which is potential -3.95% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cheniere Energy Inc. and Buckeye Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 93.1% and 74.2% respectively. 0.8% are Cheniere Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of Buckeye Partners L.P. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cheniere Energy Inc. -3.5% -7.09% 1.09% -1.51% 1.8% 10.07% Buckeye Partners L.P. 0.31% 1.58% 24.57% 36.91% 21.27% 43.95%

For the past year Cheniere Energy Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Buckeye Partners L.P.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Cheniere Energy Inc. beats Buckeye Partners L.P.

Cheniere Energy, Inc., an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing Business. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in western Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. In addition, the company is involved in the LNG and natural gas marketing business. Cheniere Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, diesel fuel, heating oil, and kerosene; refined petroleum products, such as propane and butane, refinery feedstock, and blending components; and crude oil. This segment also provides crude oil services, including train loading/unloading, storage, and throughput; and turn-key operations and maintenance, asset development, and construction services for third-party pipeline and energy assets, as well as operates and/or maintains third-party pipelines. It owns and operates approximately 6,000 miles of pipeline located primarily in the northeastern and upper midwestern portions of the United States, and services 110 delivery locations; 115 active terminals that provide bulk storage and throughput services with aggregate storage capacity of 55 million barrels; and 2 underground propane storage caverns. The Global Marine Terminals segment provides marine accessible bulk storage and blending, rail and truck rack loading/unloading, and petroleum processing services through 7 liquid petroleum product terminals located in The Bahamas, Puerto Rico, and St. Lucia in the Caribbean; and the New York Harbor and Corpus Christi, Texas in the United States. The Merchant Services segment is involved in the wholesale distribution of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, natural gas liquids, ethanol, and biodiesel, as well as petroleum distillates, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, kerosene, and fuel oil. Buckeye GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Buckeye Partners, L.P. was founded in 1886 and is based in Houston, Texas.