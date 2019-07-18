Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) EPS Estimated At $0.22; Buckingham Capital Management Boosted By $799,374 Its Delta Airlines (DAL) Position

Analysts expect Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report $0.22 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.29 EPS change or 414.29% from last quarter’s $-0.07 EPS. LNG’s profit would be $56.63M giving it 76.18 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.54 EPS previously, Cheniere Energy, Inc.’s analysts see -59.26% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $67.04. About 964,979 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE STRUCTURED AS A MERGER OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CHENIERE; 17/05/2018 – Proposed Consideration Represents a Value of $28.24/Share of Cheniere Partners Holdings; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY CEO JACK FUSCO COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE WILL ADD MORE PIPELINE REDUNDANCY FOR RELIABILITY: CEO; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 07/03/2018 – US LNG NEEDS TO GET `CREATIVE’ TO BOOST MARKET SHARE: CHENIERE; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings ‘BB-‘ Debt Rtg; 16/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 16 (Table); 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi’s Ba3 Rating; Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased Delta Airlines Inc (DAL) stake by 5.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Buckingham Capital Management Inc acquired 15,674 shares as Delta Airlines Inc (DAL)’s stock rose 9.20%. The Buckingham Capital Management Inc holds 319,445 shares with $16.50M value, up from 303,771 last quarter. Delta Airlines Inc now has $40.65B valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $62.51. About 2.84 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Net $547M; 08/05/2018 – Paul Rogers: Breaking: San Jose water agency approves up to $650 million for Jerry Brown’s Delta tunnels project…; 05/04/2018 – DELTA CAN’T SAY WHETHER CUSTOMER INFO ACCESSED, COMPROMISED; 05/03/2018 – DELTA HAS CANCELED ABOUT 65 DELTA CONNECTION REGIONAL FLIGHTS; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES: WEATHER WAIVER ISSUED FOR SOME MIDWEST AIRPORTS; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q EPS $1.80-EPS $2; 10/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Conference Call Set By Eden Rock for Apr. 17; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q System Capacity Up 3% to 4%; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE DELTA AIR LINES STAKE UP 1% TO 53.5M SHRS AS OF 1Q; 18/04/2018 – DELTA: FLIGHT 30 FROM ATLANTA TO LONDON LANDED WITHOUT INCIDENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold Cheniere Energy, Inc. shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp has 9,071 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 11,000 were accumulated by Numerixs Invest Technology. Envestnet Asset holds 77,943 shares. Optimum Invest Advsr reported 850 shares. C M Bidwell And Associate has 0.16% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 2,350 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs reported 11,774 shares stake. Castleark Mgmt Lc owns 0.31% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 118,690 shares. 3,274 are held by Brown Advisory. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 19,464 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hrt Finance Limited Liability Co accumulated 9,964 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Ativo Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.55% or 19,000 shares. Greenwood Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 4,115 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 55,092 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Us Bank & Trust De has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Lc invested 0.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Cheniere Energy, Inc., an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas related businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $17.26 billion. It operates through two divisions, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing Business. It has a 66.83 P/E ratio. The firm owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in western Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Invest Advisory Lp invested in 1,456 shares. Cap World reported 0.06% stake. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag owns 0.06% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 1.97 million shares. Foster And Motley accumulated 0.57% or 76,775 shares. Mount Vernon Assoc Incorporated Md invested in 31,291 shares. Liberty Cap has 33,429 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Jefferies Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 35,222 shares. 62,520 are held by Lafayette Investments. Paloma Prtn Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 14,859 shares. Meridian Counsel Incorporated stated it has 11,349 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0.09% or 21.33 million shares in its portfolio. Provise Mngmt Group Lc invested in 9,725 shares. 778,549 were accumulated by Adage Partners Gru Ltd Liability. Century Cos has 1.86 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Highland Cap Limited Liability accumulated 119,531 shares or 0.47% of the stock.

Among 5 analysts covering Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Delta Air Lines had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $85 target in Wednesday, April 3 report. The stock of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Thursday, April 11. As per Thursday, April 11, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. On Thursday, April 11 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $264.75 million activity. BLAKE FRANCIS S had bought 5,185 shares worth $249,743. $1.06M worth of stock was sold by West W Gilbert on Friday, February 8. The insider BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC bought $265.23 million.