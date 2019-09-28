Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) and SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) Comparing side by side

Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) and SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Pipelines that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheniere Energy Inc. 62 1.53 233.16M 0.99 65.74 SemGroup Corporation 11 -0.07 78.54M -0.39 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cheniere Energy Inc. and SemGroup Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheniere Energy Inc. 375,156,878.52% -40.5% 0.8% SemGroup Corporation 702,504,472.27% -2.8% -0.8%

Risk and Volatility

Cheniere Energy Inc. has a 1.12 beta, while its volatility is 12.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. SemGroup Corporation on the other hand, has 1.48 beta which makes it 48.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cheniere Energy Inc. are 2.3 and 2.2 respectively. Its competitor SemGroup Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Cheniere Energy Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than SemGroup Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cheniere Energy Inc. and SemGroup Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheniere Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 SemGroup Corporation 1 5 0 2.83

SemGroup Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $15.33 average target price and a -6.41% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cheniere Energy Inc. and SemGroup Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 93.1% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 0.8% of Cheniere Energy Inc. shares. Competitively, SemGroup Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cheniere Energy Inc. -3.5% -7.09% 1.09% -1.51% 1.8% 10.07% SemGroup Corporation 3.94% 6.03% -1.55% -22.88% -49.42% -8.06%

For the past year Cheniere Energy Inc. had bullish trend while SemGroup Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Cheniere Energy Inc. beats SemGroup Corporation on 8 of the 12 factors.

Cheniere Energy, Inc., an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing Business. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in western Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. In addition, the company is involved in the LNG and natural gas marketing business. Cheniere Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. Its Crude Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines and truck transportation businesses. This segment operates a 460-mile crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline system in Kansas and northern Oklahoma; a 75-mile crude oil gathering pipeline system that transports crude oil from production facilities in the DJ Basin to the pipeline owned by White Cliffs Pipeline, L.L.C.; a 527-mile pipeline that transports crude oil from Platteville, Colorado to Cushing, Oklahoma; and a 215-mile crude oil pipeline in western and north central Oklahoma, as well as crude oil trucking fleet of 225 transport trucks and 235 trailers. The companyÂ’s Crude Facilities segment operates crude oil storage and terminal businesses. It has approximately 7.6 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity in Cushing, Oklahoma; and a 30-lane crude oil truck unloading facility with 350,000 barrels of associated storage capacity in Platteville, Colorado. Its Crude Supply & Logistics segment operates a crude oil marketing business. This segment has approximately 61,800 barrels of crude oil storage capacity in Trenton and Stanley, North Dakota. The companyÂ’s SemGas segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and marketing services. This segment owns and operates approximately 1,000 miles of gathering pipelines in Oklahoma and Texas. Its SemCAMS segment owns and operates natural gas processing and gathering facilities in Alberta, Canada. The SemLogistics segment engages in the receipt, storage, and redelivery of clean petroleum products and crude oil at the Milford Haven site, the United Kingdom. The SemMexico segment purchases, produces, stores, and distributes liquid asphalt cement products in Mexico. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.