Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) and PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Comparing side by side

Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) and PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Oil & Gas Pipelines. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheniere Energy Inc. 66 2.00 N/A 0.99 65.74 PBF Logistics LP 21 4.24 N/A 1.61 13.55

In table 1 we can see Cheniere Energy Inc. and PBF Logistics LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. PBF Logistics LP seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Cheniere Energy Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Cheniere Energy Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than PBF Logistics LP.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Cheniere Energy Inc. and PBF Logistics LP.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheniere Energy Inc. 0.00% -40.5% 0.8% PBF Logistics LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Cheniere Energy Inc.’s current beta is 1.12 and it happens to be 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, PBF Logistics LP has a 0.77 beta which is 23.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Cheniere Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, PBF Logistics LP’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Cheniere Energy Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PBF Logistics LP.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93.1% of Cheniere Energy Inc. shares and 25% of PBF Logistics LP shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Cheniere Energy Inc.’s shares. Competitively, PBF Logistics LP has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cheniere Energy Inc. -3.5% -7.09% 1.09% -1.51% 1.8% 10.07% PBF Logistics LP -0.05% 4.55% 2.73% -0.55% 3.22% 8.61%

For the past year Cheniere Energy Inc. was more bullish than PBF Logistics LP.

Summary

Cheniere Energy Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors PBF Logistics LP.

Cheniere Energy, Inc., an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing Business. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in western Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. In addition, the company is involved in the LNG and natural gas marketing business. Cheniere Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.