Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) is a company in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.1% of Cheniere Energy Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.40% of all Oil & Gas Pipelines’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Cheniere Energy Inc. has 0.8% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 8.16% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Cheniere Energy Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheniere Energy Inc. 0.00% -40.50% 0.80% Industry Average 27.02% 28.36% 9.27%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Cheniere Energy Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cheniere Energy Inc. N/A 66 65.74 Industry Average 553.35M 2.05B 17.96

Cheniere Energy Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Cheniere Energy Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Cheniere Energy Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheniere Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.40 2.18 2.12 2.31

The peers have a potential upside of 20.46%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cheniere Energy Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cheniere Energy Inc. -3.5% -7.09% 1.09% -1.51% 1.8% 10.07% Industry Average 2.27% 5.05% 5.45% 13.99% 11.52% 19.39%

For the past year Cheniere Energy Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Cheniere Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, Cheniere Energy Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.10 and has 1.02 Quick Ratio. Cheniere Energy Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cheniere Energy Inc.’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

Cheniere Energy Inc. has a beta of 1.12 and its 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Cheniere Energy Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.17 which is 16.65% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Cheniere Energy Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cheniere Energy Inc.’s peers beat Cheniere Energy Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Cheniere Energy, Inc., an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing Business. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in western Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. In addition, the company is involved in the LNG and natural gas marketing business. Cheniere Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.