Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) and EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) Comparison side by side

As Oil & Gas Pipelines businesses, Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) and EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheniere Energy Inc. 66 2.03 N/A 0.99 65.74 EQM Midstream Partners LP 41 4.36 N/A 2.32 16.62

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. EQM Midstream Partners LP has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cheniere Energy Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Cheniere Energy Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cheniere Energy Inc. and EQM Midstream Partners LP’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheniere Energy Inc. 0.00% -40.5% 0.8% EQM Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Cheniere Energy Inc. has a beta of 1.12 and its 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. EQM Midstream Partners LP’s 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.94 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cheniere Energy Inc. are 2.3 and 2.2 respectively. Its competitor EQM Midstream Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Cheniere Energy Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than EQM Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cheniere Energy Inc. and EQM Midstream Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheniere Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 EQM Midstream Partners LP 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively EQM Midstream Partners LP has a consensus price target of $39.5, with potential upside of 21.54%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cheniere Energy Inc. and EQM Midstream Partners LP has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.1% and 40.8%. Insiders held 0.8% of Cheniere Energy Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 97.5% of EQM Midstream Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cheniere Energy Inc. -3.5% -7.09% 1.09% -1.51% 1.8% 10.07% EQM Midstream Partners LP -6.28% -12.48% -16.55% -18.13% -24.46% -10.96%

For the past year Cheniere Energy Inc. had bullish trend while EQM Midstream Partners LP had bearish trend.

Summary

Cheniere Energy Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors EQM Midstream Partners LP.

Cheniere Energy, Inc., an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing Business. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in western Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. In addition, the company is involved in the LNG and natural gas marketing business. Cheniere Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owns approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines. It serves local distribution companies, marketers, producers, and commercial and industrial users. The company was formerly known as EQT Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to EQM Midstream Partners, LP in October 2018. EQM Midstream Services, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. EQM Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.