Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) Analysts See $0.15 EPS; Hitchwood Capital Management LP Lifted Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding By $80.10 Million

Analysts expect Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report $0.15 EPS on August, 8 before the open.They anticipate $0.22 EPS change or 314.29% from last quarter’s $-0.07 EPS. LNG’s profit would be $38.61 million giving it 106.25 P/E if the $0.15 EPS is correct. After having $0.54 EPS previously, Cheniere Energy, Inc.’s analysts see -72.22% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $63.75. About 3.03M shares traded or 61.29% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q REV. $2.24B; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 24/04/2018 – Cheniere Louisiana Sabine Pass LNG output unaffected by tank shutdowns; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC Receives Merger Proposal From Cheniere Energy Inc; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Offers to Acquire the Publicly Held Shrs of Cheniere Partners Holdings Not Already Owned by Cheniere in a Stk for Stk Exchange; 30/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Presenting at Conference May 14; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE 1Q EPS $1.50; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 22/05/2018 – LNG: BREAKING: It’s a positive FID for $LNG’s Corpus Christi LNG train 3. – ! $LNG; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 900% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp acquired 45,000 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Hitchwood Capital Management Lp holds 50,000 shares with $89.04M value, up from 5,000 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $917.75B valuation. The stock decreased 0.61% or $11.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1855.32. About 4.71M shares traded or 21.77% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – `Amazon Effect’ May Push Vancouver Housing Prices Even Higher; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On! — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – TV Technology: Bleacher Report Uses axle ai and Amazon Web Services to Prepare, Manage and Deliver Media Assets; 20/03/2018 – Malay Mail: Amazon is said to squeeze suppliers to curb losses in price wars; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help restore the Amazon?; 07/03/2018 – Amazon admits Alexa is creepily laughing at people and is working on a fix. via @circuitbreaker; 23/05/2018 – Amazon Sellers See Major Opportunity in Private Label Expansion, Feedvisor Study Finds; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s SoftBank wants Flipkart to wait for Amazon offer – Mint; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon: A Bearish Case Emerges Post Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon: Don’t Buy The Dip – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon had 19 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, March 15 to “Overweight” rating. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Evercore on Monday, March 4. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by DA Davidson. Wells Fargo maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, March 19.

Cheniere Energy, Inc., an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas related businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $16.41 billion. It operates through two divisions, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing Business. It has a 63.56 P/E ratio. The firm owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in western Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

More notable recent Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) Shareholders Booked A 75% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cameron LNG says no tankers expected for Barry’s duration – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “U.S. regulators say Cheniere must improve storage tank leak response – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Happy Fourth! Is U.S. Energy Independence On Its Way? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

