Cheniere Energy Com New (LNG) Position Held by Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc; Facebook (FB) Holder Artemis Investment Management Llp Increased Position by $40.87 Million

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 189.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 246,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 376,261 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.76 million, up from 130,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $582.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.91. About 18.49M shares traded or 7.77% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/05/2018 – Facebook appeals to developers after privacy changes; 24/05/2018 – Russia to carry out checks on Facebook, Whatsapp – TASS; 05/04/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: Facebook sent a doctor from “Building 8” to secretly meet with top hospitals, including Stanford; 19/03/2018 – Zuckerberg has done ‘horrible’ job; Sandberg should run Facebook: Tech investor Jason Calacanis; 21/03/2018 – EU Vows to Use Its Full Powers to Delve Into Facebook Scandal; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Facebook to make privacy settings less difficult to use; 26/03/2018 – Facebook stock falls after FTC launches probe of data scandal; 06/04/2018 – Facebook Rushes to Get Ahead of Congress With Issue-Ad Crackdown; 11/04/2018 – Facebook’s Days as an Unregulated Monopoly May Be Numbered; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of a data breach

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc Com New (LNG) by 128.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc bought 5,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,917 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $610,000, up from 3,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $67.57. About 1.08 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE DOESN’T SEE ANY OPERATIONAL IMPACT FRON TANK ISSUES; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – PLANS TO ISSUE A FULL NOTICE TO PROCEED TO BECHTEL TO CONTINUE CONSTRUCTION WHICH BEGAN IN LATE 2017 UNDER LIMITED NOTICE TO PROCEED; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 30/05/2018 – Cowen raises Cheniere target, new Louisiana Sabine LNG train likely; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Engages Joint Lead Arrangers to Arrange Debt Financing for the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 24/04/2018 – CQP, LNG: Cheniere settles with US safety regulators over LNG storage tanks mishap at Sabine Pass export terminal; Two tanks are expected to be allowed back into service eventually, following repairs, corrective actions, other modifications – ! $CQP $LNG; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 07/03/2018 – US LNG NEEDS TO GET `CREATIVE’ TO BOOST MARKET SHARE: CHENIERE; 23/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 23 (Table)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prtn Limited Co reported 115 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nomura Holding invested in 73,049 shares. Nwq Ltd Liability stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Clearbridge Llc reported 1,860 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natl Registered Invest Advisor holds 0.29% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 7,630 shares. Captrust has invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 11.55M were reported by Kensico Cap Mngmt. Key Gru (Cayman) stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Natixis Advisors Lp accumulated 0.03% or 42,832 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 225,537 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Com reported 0.25% stake. Allstate Corporation stated it has 0.04% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Essex Invest Management Co Ltd Company holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 45,034 shares. Hightower Advsr Lc holds 0.01% or 19,466 shares in its portfolio. Cap Fund Management has 0.05% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. Stretch Colin also sold $128,408 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. 4,761 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $788,374 on Thursday, January 31.

