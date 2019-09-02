Cheniere Energy Com New (LNG) Position Has Lifted by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd; Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Market Valuation Declined While Panagora Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc Com New (LNG) by 9011.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 405,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 410,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.03 million, up from 4,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $59.71. About 1.44 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – PLANS TO ISSUE A FULL NOTICE TO PROCEED TO BECHTEL TO CONTINUE CONSTRUCTION WHICH BEGAN IN LATE 2017 UNDER LIMITED NOTICE TO PROCEED; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE A TAX-FREE EXCHANGE TO CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS’ SHAREHOLDERS; 30/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Presenting at Conference May 14; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Engages Joint Lead Arrangers to Arrange Debt Financing for the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA $2.3 BLN TO $2.5 BLN; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q REV. $2.24B; 23/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 23 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $907M, EST. $619.7M

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (BLMN) by 105.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 224,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.47% . The institutional investor held 437,558 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.95M, up from 213,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bloomin’ Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54B market cap company. The stock increased 7.64% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $18.04. About 6.66M shares traded or 297.29% up from the average. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has declined 12.71% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BLMN News: 20/03/2018 – Chipotle names new chief marketing officer; 11/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED A STAKE OF 8.6 PCT IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC AS OF FEB 28; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS, HOLDER JANA PARTNERS REPORTS SHARE SALES; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands: Reaffirmes All Aspects of FY Guidance; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q EPS 68c; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS HOLDER JANA PARTNERS REPORTS 2.6% STAKE; 20/03/2018 Chipotle Mexican: Brandt Served as Chief Brand Officer at Bloomin’ Brands; 26/04/2018 – JANA Partners Cuts Stake in Bloomin’ Brands to 2.6%

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15B and $22.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 102,794 shares to 677,484 shares, valued at $136.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 18,608 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.70 million shares, and cut its stake in Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT).

More notable recent Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. to Host Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call at 9:00 AM EDT on April 26, 2019 – Business Wire” on April 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “African swine flu has these stocks on watch – Seeking Alpha” on May 26, 2019. More interesting news about Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on April 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold BLMN shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 82.60 million shares or 2.54% more from 80.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advisors Lp has invested 0% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.02% or 485,775 shares in its portfolio. Laurion Cap Management LP holds 0.02% or 87,293 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has 0.04% invested in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Lc owns 88,560 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc Inc Inc holds 76,230 shares. Regions invested in 14,996 shares or 0% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Moreover, Pnc Gp has 0% invested in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) for 4,200 shares. James Invest Research accumulated 179,388 shares. Kestrel Inv Corporation has 3.36% invested in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) for 355,925 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 19,812 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern accumulated 0.01% or 1.14 million shares. Sg Americas Securities Llc invested in 19,320 shares. Georgia-based Voya Investment Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap stated it has 0.11% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Tortoise Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Franklin Resource has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 74,534 shares. Prudential Financial Inc holds 44,930 shares. Somerset Group Ltd Liability holds 0.99% or 17,214 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.02M shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Aviance Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 4,119 shares. Sei accumulated 208,848 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 47,279 shares. 6,940 are owned by Trust Investment. Farmstead Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 29.8% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 77,943 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.05% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 582,176 shares. Ftb Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 254 shares.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc Com (NYSE:ORA) by 62,865 shares to 2.36M shares, valued at $130.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mplx Lp Com Unit Rep Ltd (NYSE:MPLX) by 9,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in International Flavors&Fragra Com (NYSE:IFF).

