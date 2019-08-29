Cheniere Energy Com New (LNG) Position Has Increased by Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc; As Aspen Technology (AZPN) Valuation Rose, Envestnet Asset Management Has Boosted by $1.70 Million Its Stake

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc Com New (LNG) by 128.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc bought 5,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 8,917 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $610,000, up from 3,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.49B market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $60.33. About 605,893 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Green Lights Texas LNG Project, Launching Second Wave; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cheniere Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNG); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q REV. $2.24B; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE A TAX-FREE EXCHANGE TO CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS’ SHAREHOLDERS; 06/03/2018 – Exclusive – Cheniere preps debt for next LNG train; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – PLANS TO ISSUE A FULL NOTICE TO PROCEED TO BECHTEL TO CONTINUE CONSTRUCTION WHICH BEGAN IN LATE 2017 UNDER LIMITED NOTICE TO PROCEED; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SAYS NEXT WINTER LNG PRICES ALREADY NEAR DOUBLE DIGITS; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC Receives Merger Proposal From Cheniere Energy Inc; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Announces Offer to Acquire Outstanding Shrs of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 16,353 shares as the company's stock rose 9.49% . The institutional investor held 83,118 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.67M, up from 66,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $133.59. About 154,066 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.

