Chemung Financial Corporation (CHMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Hawaiian Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) and First Hawaiian Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) compete with each other in the Regional – Pacific Banks sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemung Financial Corporation 46 2.31 N/A 4.47 9.77 First Hawaiian Inc. 26 4.48 N/A 1.96 13.67

In table 1 we can see Chemung Financial Corporation and First Hawaiian Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. First Hawaiian Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Chemung Financial Corporation. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Chemung Financial Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than First Hawaiian Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Chemung Financial Corporation and First Hawaiian Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemung Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.2% 1.1% First Hawaiian Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 1.3%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 36.1% of Chemung Financial Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 98.8% of First Hawaiian Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Chemung Financial Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of First Hawaiian Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chemung Financial Corporation -7.56% -10.3% -8.74% 4.58% -1.56% 5.64% First Hawaiian Inc. 1.44% 4.04% -1.69% 2.69% -4.77% 18.88%

For the past year Chemung Financial Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than First Hawaiian Inc.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services primarily in New York. It offers demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest- and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts. The company also provides commercial and agricultural loans primarily consisting of loans to small to mid-sized businesses; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit and home equity loans, as well as letters of credit. In addition, it offers wealth management services comprising services as executor and trustee under wills and agreements; and guardian, custodian, trustee, and agent for pension, profit-sharing, and other employee benefit trusts, as well as various investment, pension, estate planning, and employee benefit administrative services. Further, the company offers mutual funds, securities and insurance brokerage, tax preparation, interest rate swaps, and other services. It operates through 33 branch offices located in 11 counties in New York and Bradford County in Pennsylvania. Chemung Financial Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Elmira, New York.