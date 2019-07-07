Chemung Financial Corporation (CHMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) and Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) compete against each other in the Regional – Pacific Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemung Financial Corporation 46 2.96 N/A 3.97 12.45 Community West Bancshares 10 2.32 N/A 0.82 12.18

In table 1 we can see Chemung Financial Corporation and Community West Bancshares’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Community West Bancshares appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Chemung Financial Corporation. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Chemung Financial Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemung Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.2% 1.1% Community West Bancshares 0.00% 9.4% 0.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.17 shows that Chemung Financial Corporation is 83.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Community West Bancshares on the other hand, has 0.44 beta which makes it 56.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 35.2% of Chemung Financial Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 26.1% of Community West Bancshares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% are Chemung Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.8% of Community West Bancshares’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chemung Financial Corporation 2.62% -1.18% 8.01% 14.79% 3.52% 19.51% Community West Bancshares 0% -2.06% -3.75% -13.93% -11.89% -0.3%

For the past year Chemung Financial Corporation has 19.51% stronger performance while Community West Bancshares has -0.3% weaker performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 9 factors Chemung Financial Corporation beats Community West Bancshares.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services primarily in New York. It offers demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest- and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts. The company also provides commercial and agricultural loans primarily consisting of loans to small to mid-sized businesses; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit and home equity loans, as well as letters of credit. In addition, it offers wealth management services comprising services as executor and trustee under wills and agreements; and guardian, custodian, trustee, and agent for pension, profit-sharing, and other employee benefit trusts, as well as various investment, pension, estate planning, and employee benefit administrative services. Further, the company offers mutual funds, securities and insurance brokerage, tax preparation, interest rate swaps, and other services. It operates through 33 branch offices located in 11 counties in New York and Bradford County in Pennsylvania. Chemung Financial Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Elmira, New York.