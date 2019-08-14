Chemung Financial Corporation (CHMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) and Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Regional – Pacific Banks. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemung Financial Corporation 47 2.36 N/A 4.47 9.77 Central Pacific Financial Corp. 29 3.66 N/A 2.05 14.39

In table 1 we can see Chemung Financial Corporation and Central Pacific Financial Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Central Pacific Financial Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Chemung Financial Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Chemung Financial Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) and Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemung Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.2% 1.1% Central Pacific Financial Corp. 0.00% 12.2% 1%

Risk and Volatility

Chemung Financial Corporation is 76.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.24. In other hand, Central Pacific Financial Corp. has beta of 0.97 which is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Chemung Financial Corporation and Central Pacific Financial Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemung Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Central Pacific Financial Corp. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a consensus target price of $30, with potential upside of 7.60%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Chemung Financial Corporation and Central Pacific Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 36.1% and 95% respectively. 0.9% are Chemung Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Central Pacific Financial Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chemung Financial Corporation -7.56% -10.3% -8.74% 4.58% -1.56% 5.64% Central Pacific Financial Corp. -0.67% -1.86% -0.37% 1.9% 6.16% 21.03%

For the past year Chemung Financial Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Central Pacific Financial Corp.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services primarily in New York. It offers demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest- and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts. The company also provides commercial and agricultural loans primarily consisting of loans to small to mid-sized businesses; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit and home equity loans, as well as letters of credit. In addition, it offers wealth management services comprising services as executor and trustee under wills and agreements; and guardian, custodian, trustee, and agent for pension, profit-sharing, and other employee benefit trusts, as well as various investment, pension, estate planning, and employee benefit administrative services. Further, the company offers mutual funds, securities and insurance brokerage, tax preparation, interest rate swaps, and other services. It operates through 33 branch offices located in 11 counties in New York and Bradford County in Pennsylvania. Chemung Financial Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Elmira, New York.