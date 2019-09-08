Chemung Financial Corporation (CHMG) and Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Comparison side by side

As Regional – Pacific Banks companies, Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) and Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemung Financial Corporation 46 2.32 N/A 4.47 9.77 Preferred Bank 48 4.77 N/A 4.95 10.95

In table 1 we can see Chemung Financial Corporation and Preferred Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Preferred Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Chemung Financial Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Chemung Financial Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Preferred Bank.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemung Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.2% 1.1% Preferred Bank 0.00% 17.1% 1.7%

Volatility & Risk

Chemung Financial Corporation’s current beta is 0.24 and it happens to be 76.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Preferred Bank on the other hand, has 1.2 beta which makes it 20.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Chemung Financial Corporation and Preferred Bank.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemung Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Preferred Bank 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively Preferred Bank has a consensus price target of $54, with potential upside of 8.00%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 36.1% of Chemung Financial Corporation shares and 78.5% of Preferred Bank shares. 0.9% are Chemung Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.3% of Preferred Bank’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chemung Financial Corporation -7.56% -10.3% -8.74% 4.58% -1.56% 5.64% Preferred Bank 0.2% 12.94% 11.43% 14.69% -13.3% 25.01%

For the past year Chemung Financial Corporation has weaker performance than Preferred Bank

Summary

Preferred Bank beats Chemung Financial Corporation on 11 of the 10 factors.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services primarily in New York. It offers demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest- and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts. The company also provides commercial and agricultural loans primarily consisting of loans to small to mid-sized businesses; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit and home equity loans, as well as letters of credit. In addition, it offers wealth management services comprising services as executor and trustee under wills and agreements; and guardian, custodian, trustee, and agent for pension, profit-sharing, and other employee benefit trusts, as well as various investment, pension, estate planning, and employee benefit administrative services. Further, the company offers mutual funds, securities and insurance brokerage, tax preparation, interest rate swaps, and other services. It operates through 33 branch offices located in 11 counties in New York and Bradford County in Pennsylvania. Chemung Financial Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Elmira, New York.