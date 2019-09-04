Chemung Financial (CHMG) to pay $0.26 on Oct 1, 2019; United Financial Bancorp (UBNK) Sentiment Is 1.02

United Financial Bancorp Inc (UBNK) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.23, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 50 institutional investors increased and started new stock positions, while 49 sold and reduced their holdings in United Financial Bancorp Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 34.49 million shares, up from 33.67 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding United Financial Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 35 Increased: 38 New Position: 12.

Chemung Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHMG) is expected to pay $0.26 on Oct 1, 2019. (NASDAQ:CHMG) shareholders before Sep 16, 2019 will receive the $0.26 dividend. Chemung Financial Corp’s current price of $40.84 translates into 0.64% yield. Chemung Financial Corp’s dividend has Sep 17, 2019 as record date. Aug 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $40.84. About 15,489 shares traded or 175.90% up from the average. Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) has declined 1.56% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHMG News: 18/04/2018 – Chemung Financial 1Q EPS 92c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Chemung Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHMG); 05/03/2018 – Chemung Financial: ‘Disappointed’ by Added Provision, Will ‘Vigorously Pursue Recovery’ of Identified Loan; 05/03/2018 – Chemung Financial: Change Resulted From Internal Control Review Proces; 17/05/2018 – Chemung Financial Announces Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 Chemung Financial 4Q Loss/Shr 45c; 05/03/2018 – Chemung Financial Reports Revised 4Q Earning

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding firm for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services primarily in New York. The company has market cap of $197.79 million. It offers demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest- and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts. It has a 8.96 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial and agricultural loans primarily consisting of loans to small to mid-sized businesses; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit and home equity loans, as well as letters of credit.

More notable recent Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Chemung Canal Trust Company Adds Executive Team Member – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Chemung Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CHMG) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 27, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Chemung Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend Nasdaq:CHMG – GlobeNewswire” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy These 5 Top Small Banks to Boost Portfolio Gains – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.26, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold Chemung Financial Corporation shares while 12 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 1.69 million shares or 1.81% more from 1.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has 4,773 shares for 0% of their portfolio. United Kingdom-based Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG). Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 18,705 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 703 shares. Vanguard Gru Incorporated has invested 0% in Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG). California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 5,085 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6,719 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% or 823 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Communications Can has 0% invested in Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG). Basswood Capital Ltd Co has invested 0.65% in Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Lc has 6,466 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Mngmt reported 0% stake. Moreover, Northern Tru has 0% invested in Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) for 36,143 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0% stake.

More notable recent United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Shareholder Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ UBNK, TYPE, GHDX, NCI – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (UBNK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 25, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Moore Kuehn, PLLC Announces Investigation of United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBNK) – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “United Financial (UBNK) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBNK) on Behalf of United Financial Shareholders and Encourages United Financial Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $12.38. About 167,894 shares traded. United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (UBNK) has declined 17.92% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNK News: 22/05/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – EMPLOYEES AT SIX WEBSTER BANK BRANCHES ARE EXPECTED TO JOIN UNITED BANK TEAM:; 26/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From United Bank of India; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK GROSS NPA 24.1%; 11/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA APPROVES RAISING UP TO INR15B IN EQUITY; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK GROSS NPA 24.10% END-MARCH VS 20.10% END-DEC; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q INTEREST EXPENSE 16.7B RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME 1.68 BLN PESOS VS 1.54 BLN PESOS; 21/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK 1Q CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 797.7M PESOS; 28/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA GRANTED BANKING LICENSE FOR UK UNIT; 03/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – TO CONSIDER RAISING CAPITAL NOT EXCEEDING 15 BLN RUPEES IN ONE OR MORE TRANCHES BY QIP, PUBLIC ISSUE OR RIGHTS ISSUE

Castine Capital Management Llc holds 7.76% of its portfolio in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. for 1.75 million shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 3.59 million shares or 5.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp has 1.84% invested in the company for 1.06 million shares. The New Jersey-based Systematic Financial Management Lp has invested 0.72% in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 43,294 shares.