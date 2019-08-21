Chemung Canal Trust Company Upped Position in Abbott (ABT); Sir Capital Management LP Has Raised Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Holding by $29.27 Million; Stock Declined

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 202.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 192,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 287,800 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.83 million, up from 95,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $126.93. About 527,287 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Sees 2018 Production 312 Mboe/Day-322 Mboe/Da; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NEEDS SOME TIME TO WORK OUT FINAL 2018 CAPEX INCREASE; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Abbott (ABT) by 25.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 6,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 30,578 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, up from 24,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Abbott for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $84.98. About 1.76 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS IT’S TIME IN TEXAS TO TAKE ACTION TO MAKE SURE SUCH TRAGEDIES ARE NOT REPEATED; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N : BMO NAMES CO TOP PICK FOR 2018; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q EPS Cont Ops 33c-35c; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT GOT GUNS FROM HIS FATHER, THE OWNER; 15/05/2018 – AHL BOOSTED ABT, UMBF, OTEX, DHR, XRAY IN 1Q: 13F; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS LAW ENFORCEMENT STILL SEARCHING, INVESTIGATING ENTIRE SCENE, LOOKING AT TWO RESIDENCES; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT INITIATES GUIDE-HF CLINICAL TRIAL USING CARDIOMEMS; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 million; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT – TRIAL WILL ASSESS IF STENT PROCEDURES GUIDED BY HIGH-RESOLUTION IMAGING RESULT IN LARGER VESSEL DIAMETERS; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Investigational Tendyne Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes in Global Study

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Cap Management Inc has 0.19% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Nordea Inv Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 20,119 are held by Baldwin Inv Mgmt Limited Co. 3,831 were reported by Bell State Bank. Guardian Trust invested in 171,055 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt owns 6,028 shares. Sand Hill Global Ltd invested in 0.57% or 69,882 shares. Sadoff Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Sigma Investment Counselors holds 0.04% or 3,743 shares in its portfolio. Principal Financial Gp accumulated 5.09 million shares. Cap Wealth Planning Limited Company has invested 0.57% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Whittier Tru owns 0.76% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 308,895 shares. First Wilshire Securities Mgmt has 5,053 shares. Central State Bank And Tru stated it has 5,328 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Glynn Cap Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.37% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,792 shares to 28,006 shares, valued at $5.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IWM) by 17,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,017 shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$78.27, Is It Time To Put Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Diabetes Stocks to Watch in August – Motley Fool” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Investing Your Capital Efficiently? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Abbott recalls certain Ellipse ICDs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why PG&E, Pioneer Natural Resources, and Adient Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on April 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Reviewing Pioneer Natural Resources – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Excellent Numbers From Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 Report – Motley Fool” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pioneer Natural Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pioneer Natural Resources From An M&A Perspective – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $544.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 65,073 shares to 23,927 shares, valued at $903,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 78,742 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,729 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Management reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 54,535 are held by Fjarde Ap. Hap Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 98,270 shares or 1.33% of the stock. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Great West Life Assurance Communications Can owns 138,319 shares. Research Global Investors invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.08% or 2,615 shares. Becker Cap Mgmt holds 0.04% or 6,596 shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives reported 2 shares. Channing Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 48,230 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested in 0.06% or 13,365 shares. California-based Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Us Commercial Bank De accumulated 93,253 shares. Covington Management holds 5,435 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar accumulated 20,379 shares.