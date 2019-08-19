Chemung Canal Trust Company Trimmed Its Visa (V) Position by $946,608; Stock Rose; Champlain Investment Partners Boosted Q2 Holdings (QTWO) Stake by $1.20 Million; Stock Price Rose

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in Visa (V) by 8.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 6,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 66,006 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31M, down from 72,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Visa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $402.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $179.72. About 4.77M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 17,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 1.27M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.01 million, up from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Q2 Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $91.5. About 299,229 shares traded. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 35.83% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.83% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 7 investors sold QTWO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 41.85 million shares or 3.16% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04B and $11.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc. Class A (NYSE:DATA) by 82,560 shares to 387,455 shares, valued at $49.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trimas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) by 185,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07M shares, and cut its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inco (NYSE:RBA).

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital (NYSE:COF) by 4,494 shares to 10,128 shares, valued at $827,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American (NYSE:AXP) by 7,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,283 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.42 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

