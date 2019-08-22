Chemung Canal Trust Company Trimmed Boeing (BA) Position; Pointstate Capital LP Upped Jd Com (JD) Holding

Pointstate Capital Lp increased Jd Com Inc (JD) stake by 4914.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pointstate Capital Lp acquired 1.97 million shares as Jd Com Inc (JD)’s stock declined 0.96%. The Pointstate Capital Lp holds 2.01M shares with $60.48M value, up from 40,000 last quarter. Jd Com Inc now has $43.72B valuation. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $30.74. About 16.68 million shares traded or 29.63% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 08/05/2018 – JD.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 71 RMB CENTS, EST. 82 RMB CENTS; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Booming online luxury goods sales convert watchmakers to the web; 29/03/2018 – Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com to list overseas apartments; 01/05/2018 – TCL MULTIMEDIA:JD.COM AGREES TO INVEST 300M YUAN IN THUNDERBIRD; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY ADJ SHR EXCLUDES IMPACT FROM UNREALIZED LOSS OF $0.47 ON EQUITY INVESTMENT IN JD.COM DUE TO CHANGE IN ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC – ANNUAL ACTIVE CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS INCREASED BY 27.6% TO 301.8 MLN IN TWELVE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 bln, valuation set to double; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM – ANNUAL ACTIVE CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS UP BY 27.6% TO 301.8 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM 236.5 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – China’s JD.com invests $306 mln in Warburg Pincus-backed ESR; 02/04/2018 – JD.COM WILL MAKE RECTIFICATIONS PER REGULATOR DEMANDS: CAIJING

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased Boeing (BA) stake by 42.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 6,738 shares as Boeing (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Chemung Canal Trust Company holds 8,952 shares with $3.41 million value, down from 15,690 last quarter. Boeing now has $196.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.48% or $8.24 during the last trading session, reaching $339.99. About 3.18M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPES FOR POSITIVE OUTCOME FROM DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN U.S. AND CHINA; 07/03/2018 – RPT-Trump tariffs would barely raise Boeing’s prices but could hurt sales; 09/03/2018 – Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions: CEO; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 REVENUE $96.0 BLN – $98.0 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Boeing profit rises 57 percent; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO TIMING OF DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET IS YET TO BE DETERMINED, MAKING PRORGESS ON STUDIES; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO ACCELERATE 1 777 FREIGHTER TO FISCAL ’19; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough stance on trade as U.S. officials push talks; 20/05/2018 – Cuba begins to bury its dead from airline disaster; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IT’S MULLING ADDITIONAL BOEING 737 MAX JETS

Among 9 analysts covering JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. JD.com has $38 highest and $25 lowest target. $33.17’s average target is 7.91% above currents $30.74 stock price. JD.com had 19 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Benchmark on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Mizuho. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, August 14. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was upgraded by CLSA to “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Hold” on Friday, March 1. Daiwa Securities maintained JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, March 1.

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased Transportadora De Gas Sur (NYSE:TGS) stake by 1.24 million shares to 255,177 valued at $3.36 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) stake by 743,964 shares and now owns 193,712 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Insight 2811 accumulated 2,680 shares. Royal Bank Of Scotland Gru Public Ltd Company invested in 0.96% or 12,485 shares. Affinity Invest Advsr Ltd Liability holds 1.83% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 23,359 shares. Oakbrook owns 23,080 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Appleton Ptnrs Incorporated Ma has invested 0.22% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Northeast Investment Management has 0.11% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Smith Asset Mgmt Gru Lp holds 2.65% or 214,405 shares in its portfolio. Schulhoff & Inc reported 1,655 shares. Whittier Trust holds 135,087 shares or 1.58% of its portfolio. Town & Country Comml Bank & Tru Dba First Bankers Tru owns 1,314 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Limited Liability reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Colony Gru Limited Liability Company reported 1.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Mckinley Cap Management Delaware has 0.12% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hightower Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.67% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 261,138 shares. Charter has 0.49% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.39B for 35.27 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64’s average target is 26.07% above currents $339.99 stock price. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of BA in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. Buckingham Research maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Thursday, July 11. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $39500 target. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Thursday, March 7. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 10 report. Bank of America maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Hold” on Thursday, March 14. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, March 11.