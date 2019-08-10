Chemung Canal Trust Company Trimmed Apple (AAPL) Stake as Stock Rose; Twitter (TWTR) Share Price Rose While Hodges Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 32.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 44,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The institutional investor held 179,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90M, up from 134,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $41.53. About 11.42 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 14/05/2018 – Case against Russia in Skripal poisoning now stronger -Ml5 chief; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump praises Xi as U.S. team arrives for trade talks; 20/03/2018 – If a tiny IR firm can infiltrate the biggest mainstream media in the US and pump $VUZI mcap by $100m…then just think what any government can achieve with $FB, $GOOG, $TWTR. short $VUZI. fraud; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – White House official mocked ‘dying’ McCain: media; 20/03/2018 – T, TWTR: Opening arguments in AT&T v Time Warner delayed by 1 day cuz of snow expected in DC area – ! $T $TWTR; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Giuliani bombshell could worsen Trump legal woes; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 22/03/2018 – New Twitter followers should sign-up on the website for our contrarian “Strong Sell” research; now is time to play defense. We have the strongest pipeline of short ideas ever; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Martin Sorrell makes comeback after short hiatus; 08/03/2018 – Germany looks to revise social media law as Europe watches

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 1,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 28,006 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32M, down from 29,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $908.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – “Apple remains one of the most significant technology companies in the world,” analyst Tom Forte says; 07/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS U.S. HEALTHCARE SYSTEM IS “SHOT THROUGH WITH RAMPANT WASTE,” AND THAT IS “DEEPLY IMMORAL”; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s CFO Says Services Had `Sensational’ Quarter: TOPLive; 27/03/2018 – Qualcomm Fights Apple’s Attempt to Move Battleground to U.K; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: ‘We would love to see Apple go down in price,’ endorses its stock buyback; 05/04/2018 – Apple told TechCrunch that it plans to release a new Mac Pro computer in 2019; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 03/05/2018 – Apple’s Pricey iPhone X Still Sold Better Than Any Other Phone — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Weak China data suggests long-anticipated slowdown; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $988.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 57,515 shares to 43,306 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Propetro Holding Corp by 113,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,500 shares, and cut its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9,925 shares to 14,988 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron (NYSE:CVX) by 7,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,417 shares, and has risen its stake in The (NYSE:TRV).