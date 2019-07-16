Chemung Canal Trust Company Trimmed Amgen (AMGN) Holding By $2.28 Million; Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Has 0.91 Sentiment

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NAVB) investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.31, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 10 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 11 sold and decreased stakes in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. The funds in our database now have: 9.76 million shares, up from 9.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 3 Increased: 6 New Position: 4.

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased Amgen (AMGN) stake by 49.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 12,071 shares as Amgen (AMGN)’s stock declined 10.11%. The Chemung Canal Trust Company holds 12,401 shares with $2.36M value, down from 24,472 last quarter. Amgen now has $107.42 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $176.12. About 3.26M shares traded or 9.10% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO ON COURSE WITH ITS PLANS FOR BIOSIMILAR ETANERCEPT FILING IN U.S. AND IS TARGETING THE SAME IN FY 2019-20; 09/03/2018 – New Analyses Show Payer Utilization Management Criteria Deny Access To PCSK9 Inhibitors For Patients At The Highest Risk For Su; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN CHIEF FINL OFFICER DAVID MELINE SPEAKS ON CONF. CALL; 25/05/2018 – FDA CONFIRMS ORPHAN DRUG STATUS FOR AMGEN’S ROMIPLOSTIM; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI’S PRALUENT CUTS HEART RISKS BY 15% IN STUDY; 08/03/2018 – Amgen Announces Final Results Of Tender Offer; 19/03/2018 – MERSANA STRENGTHENS BOARD OF DIRECTORS LEADERSHIP WITH APPOINTMENT OF WILLARD H. DERE, M.D., PROFESSOR AT THE UNIVERSITY OF UTAH AND RETIRED CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER OF AMGEN; 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower the price of Praluent so long as insurers increase access to patients; 03/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Expanded lndication For Amgen’s XGEVA® (denosumab) For The Prevention Of Skeletal-Related Events In Patients With Multiple Myeloma

Advisory Services Network Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. for 5,000 shares. Bailard Inc. owns 10,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 25,603 shares. The New York-based Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0% in the stock. Blackrock Inc., a New York-based fund reported 2.50 million shares.

The stock decreased 3.33% or $0.0235 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6819. About 308,611 shares traded. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NAVB) has declined 70.30% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.73% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVB News: 16/04/2018 – NAVIDEA BIOPHARMACEUTICALS – AS A RESULT OF AGREEMENT, LITIGATION INITIATED BY BEIJING SINOTAU MEDICAL RESEARCH CO., LTD WILL BE DISMISSED; 23/04/2018 – DJ Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NAVB); 08/03/2018 Navidea Biopharm 4Q Loss/Shr 3c; 16/04/2018 – Navidea Signs Deal to Sublicense NAV4694 Worldwide Development Rights; 03/04/2018 – Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Schedules Call to Discuss Future Outlook and Outcomes of Court Trial; 03/04/2018 – Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Future Outlook and Outcomes of Court Trial; 28/05/2018 – Navidea Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 16/04/2018 – NAVIDEA BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED A DEAL TO PROVIDE MEILLEUR TECHNOLOGIES WORLDWIDE RIGHTS TO CONDUCT RESEARCH USING NAV4694; 08/05/2018 – Navidea Biopharm 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 08/05/2018 – Navidea Biopharm 1Q Loss $6.74M

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company has market cap of $11.90 million. The firm develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics.

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased Abbott (NYSE:ABT) stake by 6,236 shares to 30,578 valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Glaxosmithkline (NYSE:GSK) stake by 84,509 shares and now owns 195,001 shares. Procter (NYSE:PG) was raised too.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 EPS, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.19B for 12.26 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Amgen had 12 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Hold” rating and $221 target in Friday, March 8 report. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. Mizuho maintained the shares of AMGN in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “In-Line” rating by Evercore on Monday, January 28. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Mizuho. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, July 15 report.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $380,000 was made by SUGAR RONALD D on Thursday, February 7.