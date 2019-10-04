Chemung Canal Trust Company Raised Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position; Alexandria Capital Cut Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Position by $3.36 Million

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 2,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 148,392 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.88 million, up from 146,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $136.98. About 1.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 07/03/2018 – Nintendo saw its share of the games console market rise, while Microsoft’s share declined; 21/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Azure Cloud Wins Intelligence Agency Deal; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING REV. $10.3B-$10.6B; 27/03/2018 – Unifi Software Available Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Launches BenefitsPlace™ to Unify the U.S. Employee Benefits Industry

Alexandria Capital Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 93.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc sold 32,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 2,265 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $234,000, down from 34,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $116.51. About 41,495 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 10/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $119; 08/05/2018 – WALMART INC’S WMT.N ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PARTNERSHIPS WITH RIDE-HAILING SERVICES UBER AND LYFT HAVE ENDED; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS UPS HAS “MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL” RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Salida Area Pub Facs Fincg Agy, CA 2011 Rtg To ‘AA-‘; 12/04/2018 – UPS Consumer Survey Shows Popularity of Third-Party Marketplaces; 16/04/2018 – George Willis Named UPS President Of U.S. Operations, Myron Gray To Retire; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Nando Cesarone International President; 23/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Change-of-address scam moved UPS corporate headquarters to tiny Rogers Park apartment, feds say…; 02/05/2018 – UPS is in talks with at least one U.S. trucking firm to launch an in-home delivery service for large, heavy goods such as couches and treadmills

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UPS seen insulated from FedEx guidedown – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “UPS Paying $8.4 Million To Settle Overcharge Claims – Benzinga” published on September 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Stock Market Roundup: Chinese Stocks, Amazon, and Hexo – Investorplace.com” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Loss Of Parcel Select Business Could Hit USPS Hard, Consultancy Says – Benzinga” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “UPS Webinar Explores How To Attract Today’s Online Shopper – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weiss Asset Management LP owns 2,040 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Adams Asset Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 33,107 shares. Highlander Cap Mngmt Lc reported 3,125 shares. Cap Planning Lc holds 4,285 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 38,079 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.27% or 9,636 shares in its portfolio. Cordasco Financial Ntwk invested in 0.01% or 85 shares. Barr E S And Com holds 0.08% or 7,492 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation Pa holds 0.07% or 8,698 shares in its portfolio. Lockheed Martin Investment holds 0.56% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 119,050 shares. Fayez Sarofim owns 7,971 shares. 1St Source Retail Bank, Indiana-based fund reported 10,528 shares. Moreover, Schwartz Inv Counsel Inc has 1.14% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Connors Investor Svcs holds 14,881 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 14.21 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81 million and $701.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI) by 7,308 shares to 45,170 shares, valued at $2.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,641 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Keep An Eye On This Equal-Weight ETF Giant In October – Benzinga” on October 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft’s Focus And Stock Price Are In The Clouds – Seeking Alpha” published on October 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Waiting For The Right Moment To Add To Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Looks Like a Buy with Its Earnings Release in Sight – Nasdaq” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 10/01/2019: CUI, SPI, CVET, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Investec Asset Limited reported 5.85% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Narwhal Capital Mngmt accumulated 135,523 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsrs holds 0.17% or 2,213 shares in its portfolio. Independent Incorporated has 3.23% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wespac Advisors Ltd Com invested in 5,275 shares. Umb Bancshares N A Mo owns 544,017 shares for 1.79% of their portfolio. 561,914 were reported by Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corp. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 44,843 shares. Community Natl Bank Of Raymore reported 3,417 shares. West Oak Cap Ltd Com has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mendel Money Mgmt invested in 45,341 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation holds 3.33% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 884,892 shares. Canal Insurance Com reported 132,000 shares. Glovista Invs Limited Liability Com owns 4,100 shares. 10,443 are held by S Muoio And Limited Liability Corp.