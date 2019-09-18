Chemung Canal Trust Company Raised Its Jpmorgan (JPM) Stake; Morgan Stanley (MS) SI Decreased By 9.88%

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased Jpmorgan (JPM) stake by 8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Chemung Canal Trust Company acquired 4,273 shares as Jpmorgan (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Chemung Canal Trust Company holds 57,656 shares with $6.45M value, up from 53,383 last quarter. Jpmorgan now has $379.13B valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $118.57. About 9.94M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 21/05/2018 – THE ROHATYN GROUP ACQUIRES J.P. MORGAN ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORM; 15/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 08/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is optimistic on the state of the economy â€” for now; 10/05/2018 – JP Morgan revamps its stock trading business in a sign of the changes sweeping through Wall Street; 17/05/2018 – JPMorgan Taps Fintech Partnership Head to Run Crypto Strategy; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 08/05/2018 – PENUMBRA INC PEN.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $105; 09/04/2018 – TPI Completes Debt Refinancing with a New $150 million, 5-Year Revolving Credit Facility; 06/03/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had a decrease of 9.88% in short interest. MS’s SI was 11.71 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 9.88% from 12.99M shares previously. With 9.53M avg volume, 1 days are for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)’s short sellers to cover MS’s short positions. The SI to Morgan Stanley’s float is 0.91%. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $44.21. About 9.51 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 10/04/2018 – CHINA’S SINOCHEM TAPS BOC INTERNATIONAL, CLSA AND MORGAN STANLEY AS JOINT SPONSORS FOR HONG KONG IPO OF KEY OIL ASSETS; 25/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Zentner Says Inflation Moving Higher (Video); 19/03/2018 – The Weakest Base Metal of 2018 Is Morgan Stanley’s Favorite Pick; 07/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $73; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP NGHC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 08/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Income Securities, Inc. Declares a Dividend; 23/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP BPL.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley B.V. — Annual Report and Financial Statements for the Financial Year Ended 31 December 2017; 11/05/2018 – Andy Saperstein to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 16/03/2018 – Greene King Raised to Overweight From Equalweight by Morgan Stanley

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity. Another trade for 1,700 shares valued at $194,242 was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L.

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 6.83% above currents $118.57 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Monday, April 15. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lifeplan Finance holds 0.34% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 6,396 shares. Bokf Na invested in 0.95% or 354,657 shares. Regal Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 12,900 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Matrix Asset Advisors holds 250,808 shares or 4.97% of its portfolio. Mathes Company Incorporated invested 1.87% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Great Lakes Advsr Lc reported 16,639 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Qv Investors, a Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 158,140 shares. Smith Salley & Associate owns 165,583 shares for 2.79% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 2.84M shares. Kj Harrison And Ptnrs holds 0.71% or 19,934 shares in its portfolio. Swedbank reported 2.58% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lockheed Martin Investment Management reported 0.82% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Coldstream has invested 0.42% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Blue Edge Cap Limited Liability Co accumulated 13,862 shares. Tru Company Of Vermont owns 137,888 shares.

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased Vanguard (VWO) stake by 42,341 shares to 18,039 valued at $767,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) stake by 20,090 shares and now owns 65,202 shares. Visa (NYSE:V) was reduced too.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial services and products to firms, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of $73.07 billion. The companyÂ’s Institutional Securities segment offers capital raising and financial advisory services, including services related to the underwriting of debt, equity, and other securities, as well as advice on mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, real estate, and project finance. It has a 9.66 P/E ratio. This segment also provides sales and trading services, such as sales, financing, and market-making services in equity securities and fixed income products, including foreign exchange and commodities, as well as prime brokerage services; corporate loans, commercial and residential mortgage lending, and asset-backed lending; financing for equities and commodities customers; loans to municipalities; and investments and research services.

