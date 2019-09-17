Chemung Canal Trust Company Raised Emerson (EMR) Position; Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) Shorts Increased By 0.36%

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased Emerson (EMR) stake by 64.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Chemung Canal Trust Company acquired 44,735 shares as Emerson (EMR)’s stock declined 7.68%. The Chemung Canal Trust Company holds 113,702 shares with $7.59 million value, up from 68,967 last quarter. Emerson now has $39.80B valuation. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $64.71. About 1.23 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Up About 13%; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 18/04/2018 – Textron to sell tools business to Emerson Electric; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q EPS 76c; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – AGREED ON TERMS TO ACQUIRE AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR A CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF EUR 527 MLN; 18/05/2018 – Emerson Electric’s (EMR) CEO David Farr on Acquisition of Aventics from Triton Conference Call (Transcript); 27/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 29/05/2018 – US Senate Candidate/CA Pat Harris Tied for Second Place in Emerson Poll; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF MANUFACTURING GROUP BEFORE PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS OF $700 TO $800 MLN

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) had an increase of 0.36% in short interest. HLX’s SI was 7.74 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.36% from 7.71M shares previously. With 1.04 million avg volume, 7 days are for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX)’s short sellers to cover HLX’s short positions. The SI to Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc’s float is 5.51%. The stock decreased 4.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $9.29. About 624,078 shares traded. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has declined 14.70% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HLX News: 16/03/2018 Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. Announces the Expiration and Final Results of Its Offer to Purchase Its 3.25% Convertible; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q REV. $164.3M, EST. $144.1M; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUES $164.3 MLN VS $104.5 MLN; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $695M-$740M, SAW $685M-$730M; 25/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC HLX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7.10; 14/05/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Helix Energy at Morgan Stanley Energy Conference May 7; 18/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Rev $164.3M

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company has market cap of $1.38 billion. It operates through three divisions: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities. It has a 44.24 P/E ratio. The firm engineers, manages, and conducts well construction, intervention, and abandonment activities in water depths ranging from 200 to 10,000 feet; and operates remotely operated vehicles , trenchers, and ROVDrills for offshore construction, maintenance, and well intervention services.

Among 4 analysts covering Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Emerson Electric Company has $81 highest and $7000 lowest target. $74’s average target is 14.36% above currents $64.71 stock price. Emerson Electric Company had 10 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 9. Deutsche Bank maintained Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) rating on Monday, August 5. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $7300 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 8 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, August 7. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Citigroup. Citigroup maintained the shares of EMR in report on Tuesday, July 30 with “Buy” rating.

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased Vanguard (VWO) stake by 42,341 shares to 18,039 valued at $767,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Goldman (NYSE:GS) stake by 2,734 shares and now owns 16,092 shares. Southern Company (NYSE:SO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Limited Co holds 0.16% or 144,789 shares. Norinchukin Financial Bank The reported 172,572 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank accumulated 554,180 shares. Pggm invested in 0.02% or 55,555 shares. Mengis Cap Mngmt Incorporated has 37,559 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. 2.56M are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Tompkins Financial Corporation reported 9,251 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 4,003 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Williams Jones & Associates Ltd has invested 0.13% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Pinnacle has invested 0.03% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 1,060 were reported by Finance Professionals. Alabama-based Welch Group Llc has invested 2.74% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). The Massachusetts-based Wellington Group Llp has invested 0% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).