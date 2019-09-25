Chemung Canal Trust Company Raised Colgate Palmolive (CL) Holding by $2.27 Million; Regis Management Co Lifted Its Guidewire Software (GWRE) Position by $759,823

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive (CL) by 213.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 31,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 46,917 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.36 million, up from 14,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $72.22. About 2.04M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.84 BLN RUPEES; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR

Regis Management Co Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regis Management Co Llc bought 7,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 50,517 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.12 million, up from 42,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regis Management Co Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $107.62. About 293,640 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 26/03/2018 – FCCI Insurance Group Selects Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Rev $163.8M; 03/04/2018 – Guidewire Wins Two XCelent Awards for Policy Administration; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold GWRE shares while 84 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.18 million shares or 1.63% more from 81.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Limited Co holds 3,911 shares. Archon Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.7% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Reilly Finance Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Captrust Advsr holds 0% or 485 shares. 4.05M were accumulated by Artisan Prtnrs Lp. Barclays Public reported 94,413 shares. White Elm Capital Ltd Liability Corporation, Connecticut-based fund reported 128,785 shares. Stockbridge Ptnrs Lc has invested 8.19% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Comerica Bank owns 18,111 shares. Moreover, Northern Corp has 0.01% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Capital Management Inc reported 0.08% stake. Swiss Financial Bank holds 0.02% or 150,718 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Cap Grp Lc owns 25 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sei Investments has invested 0.15% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Com National Bank & Trust reported 3,769 shares stake.

Regis Management Co Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $649.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf (VNQ) by 4,695 shares to 595,760 shares, valued at $52.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $212,324 activity.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $430.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3,350 shares to 52,279 shares, valued at $10.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sector Spdr (XLF) by 48,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,823 shares, and cut its stake in Visa (NYSE:V).

