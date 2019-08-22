Chemung Canal Trust Company Position in Enbridge (ENB) Raised by $3.72 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Share Price Rose, Holder Pioneer Trust Bank N A Raised Its Position

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Enbridge (ENB) by 83.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 103,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 227,744 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26 million, up from 124,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Enbridge for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $33.54. About 275,591 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 10/05/2018 – Enbridge expects to complete two big U.S. natgas pipelines in 2018; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces Simplification Of Corporate Structure With Proposals To Acquire All Of The Outstanding Sponsored Vehicle Equity Securities; 25/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO – COMPLETES INITIAL ASSESSMENT OF RECOMMENDATIONS OF MINNESOTA ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE ON LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROJECT; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE ASSETS COULD FETCH MORE THAN C$2B IN POTENTIAL SALE; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE SAYS PREFERRED ROUTE IS BETTER FOR MINNESOTA; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL MIDCOAST OPERATING, L.P. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES TO AL MIDCOAST HOLDINGS, LLC; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Cut to Tender From Sector Perform by National Bank; 16/04/2018 – Enbridge Inc. to Host a Joint Webcast with Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc., Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. & Spectra Energy Partners, LP to Discuss 2018 First Quarter Results on May 10; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – IF LINE 3 IS SHUT DOWN, REFINERS WILL BE SHORT OF FUEL AND LEFT TO TRANSPORT CRUDE BY RAIL; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge hits debt target with $2.5 bln pipeline, renewables sale

Pioneer Trust Bank N A increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 43.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A bought 4,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 13,588 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, up from 9,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $256.77. About 181,201 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Becton, Dickinson Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BD sues Stryker over PureWick patents – Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,456 shares. Select Equity Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 101,061 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Com invested in 0.17% or 996 shares. Mairs & Power reported 3,165 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur, Japan-based fund reported 1,270 shares. Madison Inv Holdings has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Zeke Advisors Lc holds 0.12% or 4,961 shares in its portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 2,208 shares in its portfolio. Tekla Capital Mgmt Limited Com owns 0.63% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 61,721 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 13 shares. Caledonia Invests Pcl holds 11.3% or 157,800 shares in its portfolio. Deltec Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 12,200 shares. Alphamark Advsr has 0% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). First Tru Ltd Partnership accumulated 120,707 shares. The Georgia-based Montag Caldwell Ltd Llc has invested 4.45% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “A Simple TFSA Strategy to Earn $7645 in Tax-Free Income in 2020 – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 21, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “New Investors: 2 Top TSX Stocks to Buy for Your Portfolio – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Explosion of Enbridge gas line in Kentucky kills one, injures more – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enbridge says open to re-route Line 5, wants to work with Wisconsin tribe – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Construction to Resume on Trans Mountain: Is Now the Time to Buy Enbridge (TSX:ENB) Stock? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 08, 2019.