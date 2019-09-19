Chemung Canal Trust Company Lowered Its Holding in Deere & Co (DE) by $2.15 Million as Share Value Rose; Microchip Technology (MCHP) Holder Tegean Capital Management Has Lifted Stake by $3.01 Million as Market Value Declined

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 38.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.84 million, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $93.57. About 889,332 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 17/05/2018 – Dealbook: China, Signaling Thaw With U.S. Over Trade, Approves Toshiba Microchip Deal; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY REPORTS MOFCOM REVIEW OF PURCHASE OF MICRO; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2021 NOTES AT 3.922%; 31/05/2018 – Microsemi to Showcase Time Sensitive Networking Solutions and Enhanced Software Offerings for Ethernet and IP Networking; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDES FOR A $3.0 BLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 21/05/2018 – Easily Implement Low-power Touch Pads with Surface Gestures Using Microchip’s New Software Library; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees Deal Immediately Adding to Adjusted EPS; 05/03/2018 – Digital control meets intelligent analog to streamline design; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Tech: Antitrust Review Continues in Several Countries; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Afms, Removes From Watch Microchip Tech Unsolicited Rtg

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 47.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 13,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 14,342 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.38 million, down from 27,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $165.38. About 1.11M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO RAJESH KALATHUR CITES U.S. STEEL COSTS, LOGISTICS; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Rev $10.72B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS RETAIL ORDER BOOK FOR AG `VERY FULL, REALLY STRONG’; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: FALLING ARGENTINE SALES OFFSET POTENTIAL BRAZIL GAINS; 21/05/2018 – Deere Investors Waiting for Dividend Bump May Finally Get Wish; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Profit Forecast as Farm Recovery Gathers Pace; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS VITAL THAT FARMERS HAVE EQUAL ACCESS TO THE GLOBAL MARKET; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPERIENCING HIGHER RAW-MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS, BEING ADDRESSED THROUGH FOCUS ON STRUCTURAL COST REDUCTION, FUTURE PRICING ACTIONS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE SALES OF CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY EQUIPMENT ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE UP ABOUT 83 PERCENT FOR 2018; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co Sees FY Equipment Sales Up 30%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Andra Ap accumulated 28,300 shares. Nadler Gp Inc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Planning Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 0.69% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Howard Cap Management holds 16,836 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Pittenger Anderson reported 350 shares. Moreover, South State Corp has 0.04% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). First Interstate State Bank, Montana-based fund reported 5,913 shares. Stock Yards Bancorporation And stated it has 0.08% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). American Gru accumulated 120,049 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Drw Secs Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 1,370 shares. Hamel Associate holds 2,325 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs Inc reported 1.27 million shares stake. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price owns 0.28% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 4,671 shares. Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora owns 0.03% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 560 shares.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “GNC Announces Brazil Expansion with New Partner Banco De Franquias – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Some Coca-Cola FEMSA. de (NYSE:KOF) Shareholders Are Down 41% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wells Fargo Downgrades Deere And Caterpillar, Sees ‘Likely Need To Cut Production Soon’ – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “DE, CAT downgraded at Wells Fargo – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “More Sobering News From Deere – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $430.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American (NYSE:AXP) by 2,507 shares to 50,790 shares, valued at $6.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 31,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,917 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.13M for 19.14 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold MCHP shares while 237 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 255.35 million shares or 19.48% less from 317.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.12% or 248,895 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 36,484 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership owns 998,437 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 3,611 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Brinker Cap reported 10,033 shares. 221,892 were accumulated by D E Shaw Inc. Capital Invest Advisors Lc invested in 6,625 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited owns 2,380 shares. Private Advisor Limited Liability has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). 5,358 were reported by Iberiabank Corporation. Shine Advisory Service invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). 4,850 are owned by Archford Cap Strategies Limited Co. Cwm Limited Liability accumulated 1,732 shares. 755 were accumulated by Johnson Financial Gru. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.05% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).