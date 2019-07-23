Chemung Canal Trust Company Lowered Coca (KO) Stake By $834,164; Highbridge Capital Management Has Decreased Its Dermira (Call) (DERM) Stake

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased Coca (KO) stake by 8.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 18,134 shares as Coca (KO)’s stock declined 1.23%. The Chemung Canal Trust Company holds 189,829 shares with $8.90M value, down from 207,963 last quarter. Coca now has $218.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $51.22. About 11.22M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/04/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line; 29/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co.: @TheRealKYL3 Coca-Cola Georgia Peach combines the classic Coca-Cola taste with flavor sourced from peaches; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster Locals Stand in Solidarity; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES CAPEX/SALES AT 7% – 8% FOR 2018-2020; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS STARTING IN 2018 IT WILL ACCOUNT FOR FREIGHT COSTS IN COST OF GOODS SOLD, RATHER THAN AS PART OF PRICE/MIX; 15/05/2018 – Australia’s Coca-Cola Amatil says former AMP chair to leave board; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA HBC ROMANIA NAMES JOVAN RADOSAVLJEVIC GENERAL MANAGER; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns to growth; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Coca-Cola’s Aa3/P-1 Ratings; Outlook Changed To Negative

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased Dermira Inc (Call) (DERM) stake by 82.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 239,700 shares as Dermira Inc (Call) (DERM)’s stock rose 42.40%. The Highbridge Capital Management Llc holds 50,000 shares with $678,000 value, down from 289,700 last quarter. Dermira Inc (Call) now has $457.79 million valuation. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.53. About 362,096 shares traded. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 11.27% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 24/05/2018 – DERMIRA SEES 2018 TOTAL GAAP OPER EXPENSES $250M-$270M; 03/05/2018 – DERMIRA SAYS COMPANY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER POSITION WAS ELIMINATED, EFFECTIVE AS OF MAY 3, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – PUBLICATION ON CIMZIA® SHOWS PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS PATIENTS SUSTAINED IMPROVEMENTS ACROSS MULTIPLE DISEASE DOMAINS; 27/04/2018 – UCB’s Cimzia Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 27/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – UCB ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CIMZIA® (CERTOLIZUMAB PEGOL) IN PATIENTS WITH MODERATE-TO-SEVERE PLAQUE PSORIASIS; 03/05/2018 – DERMIRA INC – IF APPROVED BY U.S. FDA, LAUNCH GLYCOPYRRONIUM TOSYLATE FOR TREATMENT OF AXILLARY HYPERHIDROSIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 12/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Laureate Education, MDC Partners, Pzena Investment Management, Dermi; 27/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – THIS WOULD FURTHER BROADEN CLINICAL VALUE OF CIMZIA; 16/05/2018 – CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) is the First Therapy to Demonstrate Positive Results in a 52-week, Placebo Controlled Non-Radiogr; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management LP Exits Position in Dermira

Among 10 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Coca-Cola has $5700 highest and $46 lowest target. $51.75’s average target is 1.03% above currents $51.22 stock price. Coca-Cola had 18 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, March 8. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $52 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. Citigroup downgraded The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Friday, February 15 to “Neutral” rating. Wells Fargo maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Friday, March 8. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $50 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, May 14 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 28 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was downgraded by HSBC to “Hold” on Tuesday, March 12. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $52 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Accredited invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). The Illinois-based Oakbrook Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.41% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Highlander Cap Management Ltd Com reported 31,479 shares. Northeast Consultants Inc holds 0.2% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 38,236 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 4.55M shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. First Fiduciary Invest Counsel owns 2.64% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 304,084 shares. Moreover, Carlson Management has 0.07% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 6,127 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.11% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Fulton Natl Bank Na accumulated 113,914 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.26% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 6,088 were accumulated by West Coast Limited Company. Willingdon Wealth holds 115,858 shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. Mengis Management, Oregon-based fund reported 36,846 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 110,908 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. The Indiana-based First Merchants has invested 0.17% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity. $1.06 million worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) shares were sold by Perez Beatriz R.

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) stake by 14,261 shares to 27,368 valued at $4.38 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Goldman (NYSE:GS) stake by 16,339 shares and now owns 18,826 shares. Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Dermira had 17 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 18 by Mizuho. Citigroup maintained the shares of DERM in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Guggenheim. The stock of Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) earned “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Friday, March 15. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of DERM in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Monday, March 25. Leerink Swann initiated the shares of DERM in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27.

Analysts await Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.90 EPS, down 57.89% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.57 per share. After $-1.49 actual EPS reported by Dermira, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.60% EPS growth.