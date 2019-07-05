Chemung Canal Trust Company Lowered Apple (AAPL) Position; Verition Fund Management Has Raised Darden Restaurants (Put) (DRI) Stake

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased Apple (AAPL) stake by 6.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 1,792 shares as Apple (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Chemung Canal Trust Company holds 28,006 shares with $5.32 million value, down from 29,798 last quarter. Apple now has $940.51B valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE IS SAID TO PLAN MTGS W/ APPLE, GOOGLE EXECS; 23/03/2018 – CAFC: DSS TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT v. APPLE INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2523 – 2018-03-23; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s $22.8 Billion in Executed Repurchases Set Another Record; 10/04/2018 – Postal Leadership Gap, Seaspan’s Consolidating Plans, Apple Seeks Sustainable Suppliers; 29/04/2018 – With tech giants like Apple planning their product release, PayPal could be putting its patent to use in payment-enabled glasses sooner rather than later; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer weighs in on Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments about Facebook’s data privacy scandal; 04/05/2018 – Apple: Hope for an ‘iTV’ Springs Eternal — Barrons.com; 05/03/2018 – Apple may release a cheaper MacBook Air; 18/04/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple said to plan a ‘Netflix for news’ in latest services push; 12/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Evolved Wireless, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018

Verition Fund Management Llc increased Darden Restaurants Inc (Put) (DRI) stake by 216.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Verition Fund Management Llc acquired 6,500 shares as Darden Restaurants Inc (Put) (DRI)’s stock rose 8.35%. The Verition Fund Management Llc holds 9,500 shares with $1.15 million value, up from 3,000 last quarter. Darden Restaurants Inc (Put) now has $14.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $121.71. About 600,178 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 39.08% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.65% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 17/05/2018 – Darden 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 17c/Basic Common Sh; 06/03/2018 INDIA DRI MOVED SURAT COURT AGAINST NIRAV MODI, 3 COS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.71, EST. $1.64; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN WILL NOT OFFER BUY-ONE-TAKE-ONE OLIVE GARDEN DEAL IN 4Q; 20/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 15c/Diluted Shr; 20/03/2018 – QSR Operators Leveraging Gig Economy Platform Targeting Restaurant Delivery Services; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SAME-RESTAURANT SALES ROSE 2.2 PCT; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.74

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple: Getting Back To Growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple (AAPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AAPL, XOM, NVTA – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Apple (AAPL) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Limited Company owns 626,158 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Brouwer And Janachowski Ltd Company owns 5,636 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 113,322 shares. Iowa Commercial Bank has invested 3.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gw Henssler & Associate Ltd holds 3.37% or 193,741 shares in its portfolio. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 5.55% or 116,445 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 6.38M shares or 2.82% of all its holdings. Beese Fulmer Inv, Ohio-based fund reported 70,814 shares. Essex Inv Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.13% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Hawaiian Financial Bank reported 77,471 shares. Alaska Permanent Capital Management stated it has 0.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Art Advisors Llc accumulated 54,734 shares. Moreover, Schwartz Inv Counsel has 0.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Curbstone Corporation accumulated 41,409 shares. Thornburg Investment Management Inc holds 0.4% or 218,471 shares.

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased Procter (NYSE:PG) stake by 4,621 shares to 132,910 valued at $13.83M in 2019Q1. It also upped Glaxosmithkline (NYSE:GSK) stake by 84,509 shares and now owns 195,001 shares. Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was raised too.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity. $255,087 worth of stock was sold by LEVINSON ARTHUR D on Friday, February 1.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.10 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple had 70 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Canaccord Genuity. Evercore maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Thursday, June 20. Evercore has “Buy” rating and $215 target. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Hold”. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Tuesday, June 4 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Reduce” rating by HSBC on Wednesday, April 10. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, March 26.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $164,169 activity. On Friday, February 1 Simon William S sold $164,169 worth of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) or 1,565 shares.

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Street Debates Darden’s Earnings: Low Bar Set For Guidance? – Benzinga” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Some Oil-Dri of America (NYSE:ODC) Shareholders Are Down 19% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Judging Oil-Dri Corporation of America’s (NYSE:ODC) ROE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia invested in 33,881 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Advsrs Asset Management invested 0.01% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 0.23% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 409,375 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 1,859 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Victory Management reported 1.69M shares. The Maryland-based Fort Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 623,281 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Regions Financial Corporation, a Alabama-based fund reported 28,403 shares. First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Tobam invested in 124,449 shares. Norinchukin Financial Bank The invested in 23,412 shares. Group One Trading Limited Partnership holds 537 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ftb Inc has invested 0.9% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 0.01% or 192,468 shares. 5,935 are held by Trust Investment Advsrs.